UAE Cyber Factory launched to boost nation's digital defence and sovereignty

The UAE has launched the Cyber Factory, an initiative aimed at strengthening the nation’s defences against cyber attacks to reinforce its digital leadership and sovereignty.

The programme was launched by the Cyber Security Council, in co-operation with its strategic partner CPX Holding, in an effort to help the country counter the more than 800,000 daily cyber attacks recorded in recent months, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

The UAE Cyber Factory will design, build and scale the next generation of cyber security capabilities through the design of advanced programmes, technologies and systems powered by artificial intelligence, enabling the UAE to address rapidly evolving cyber threats with greater speed and precision, it said.

It will also serve as a fully sovereign integrated ecosystem that will give the Emirates end-to-end ownership of its cyber security capabilities, enhance digital independence and strengthen its readiness to proactively counter cyber threats.

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, the UAE government's head of cyber security, said that UAE Cyber Factory signals a new phase of leadership, positioning the UAE as a global centre for advanced cyber security and a digital power shaping the future of the industry.

“In the face of rising global challenges, the UAE stands as a leading model that not only protects but also innovates and leads by developing advanced technologies capable of detecting, preventing and deterring cyber threats effectively,” he said.

The UAE is positioning itself to become a leader in cyber defence and digital sovereignty, especially in the age of AI and other advanced technologies, as it marches towards building the economy of the future.

Cyber threats continue to evolve in scale and complexity, and the UAE Cyber Factory is set to enhance the country’s ability to anticipate, detect and respond to increasingly sophisticated attacks on both institutions and people.

“By enabling end-to-end capabilities and strengthening national ownership of digital defences, it will help create a secure and resilient environment for government, businesses and citizens,” said Hadi Anwar, chief executive of CPX.