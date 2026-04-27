UAE readers embrace digital and audio formats, national index shows

UAE readers are increasingly turning to digital and audiobooks, according to the Ministry of Culture's UAE National Reading Index 2025.

The biennial survey found UAE residents read an average of about six printed books annually, down from seven in 2023 and returning to the level recorded in 2021.

Digital and audio formats recorded an average of nine books a year in 2025, compared with six printed books.

The index, released on Monday, measures reading practices across the UAE every two years. The latest index polled 3,367 citizens and residents from all emirates, as well as writers, students, teachers and parents. The findings were analysed in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

Mubarak Al Nakhi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said the results would guide future cultural policy.

"The 2025 results reflect the continued development of the national reading landscape and confirm the impact of cultural and digital initiatives in supporting reading behaviours and strengthening the presence of books in people's lives, in line with the UAE's vision of building a reading society equipped with the tools for the future," he said.

"This index serves as a strategic tool to support decision-makers and guide cultural policies towards more impactful and sustainable initiatives. We will continue to develop programmes and initiatives targeting all segments of society, contributing to the enhancement of reading skills, the expansion of cultural participation and the growth of creative industries."

The survey found that 54 per cent of respondents dedicate time to reading every day, while the average weekly reading time reached six hours. It also found that 40.7 per cent own personal home libraries and 43.3 per cent have designated reading spaces at home.

The UAE continues to support reading through national and regional initiatives. Victor Besa / The National Info

Family influence remains central to reading habits, with the index noting 84.3 per cent were encouraged to read during childhood by their parents or another family member.

Reading clubs remain less common, however, with only 9.6 per cent saying they belonged to one.

Lack of time was cited as the biggest obstacle to consistent reading, with 75.7 per cent saying it limited their ability to read, even as 85.5 per cent said they wanted to read more.

About 67.2 per cent also said cultural and knowledge-focused campaigns help encourage reading.

Social media remains a driver of reading habits, with 89.9 per cent saying they prefer accessing material on platforms, almost unchanged from 90.4 per cent in 2023 and above the 88.1 per cent recorded in 2021.

The ministry noted, however, that faster reading patterns associated with digital content have come alongside what it described as a relative decline in deep reading.

The report stated that “only 32.1 per cent of community members consistently document their reading outcomes”, reflecting the “limited transformation of reading into accumulated and organised knowledge.”

English remained the most preferred reading language at 48.7 per cent, down from 51 per cent in 2023, while consistent reading in Arabic rose to 27.2 per cent, compared with 24.6 per cent in 2023.

Among writers included in the 2025 index, 91.9 per cent said they prefer reading Emirati literature, compared with 93.3 per cent in 2023.

The share of writers who believe Emirati literature reflects the country's cultural and social landscape rose to 75 per cent, up from 60 per cent in 2023.

The index also found growing confidence in the publishing sector's role in supporting local literary output. About 72.1 per cent of writers said the publishing industry contributes to promoting literary work, compared with 64.7 per cent in 2023.

Literary awards and competitions were also viewed with importance, with 86 per cent of writers saying they help showcase creative work.

The findings come as the UAE continues to support reading through national and regional initiatives. Earlier this month, the 10th Arab Reading Challenge announced record participation of more than 40 million students from 60 countries, a 24 per cent increase on the previous year.

Launched in 2015 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the initiative asks students to read, summarise and understand 50 books. It has attracted more than 203 million students over 10 years.