10 of the UAE’s most striking libraries, from Qasr Al Watan to House of Wisdom

Just like the eclectic books they hold, the libraries of the UAE come in very different forms. Some are large, majestic venues, including those within a palace, while others are smaller, community-focused spaces used for study and everyday reading.

The shelves reflect that range, from general lending titles spanning fiction, non-fiction and poetry collections, to historical Qurans, monographs, manuscripts, archives and specialist material.

Together, they point to a healthy and varied cultural landscape, offering options for book lovers, families and those looking to experience and learn more about the country and wider region.

Here are 10 of the most interesting libraries across the UAE.

Abu Dhabi

1. Qasr Al Watan Library

Qasr Al Watan Library sits within the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, with books on governance and Arab thought. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Qasr Al Watan Library forms part of the public route within the Presidential Palace complex, through exhibitions and state rooms. The collection focuses on UAE governance, law and Arab intellectual traditions.

Sunday to Thursday, 11am-4.30pm; access inclusive with palace entry ticket, from Dh65 for adults and Dh30 for children; Qasr Al Watan, Al Ras Al Akhdar

2. Abu Dhabi Children's Library

Families often use Abu Dhabi Children’s Library space for reading sessions and programmes. Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Info

Inside the Cultural Foundation, this library is arranged around age-specific collections and activity-based spaces. Tiered platforms and interactive elements encourage movement, while quieter reading areas are also on offer, with Arabic and English material organised by reading level. The shelves range from picture books to educational titles used in early learning.

Saturday to Thursday, 9am-8pm, Friday, 2pm-8pm; free entry; Cultural Foundation, Sheikh Zayed The First Street

3. Zayed Central Library

Zayed Central Library in Al Ain has more than 100,000 books. Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Info

Opened in 2016, Zayed Central Library holds the largest public collection in Al Ain, with more than 100,000 books spanning children’s literature, academic fields and popular titles. The building sits within a wider cultural complex that includes a theatre and exhibition spaces, and is used for book events, exhibitions and community programmes.

Monday to Thursday, 8am-8pm, Friday, 7.30am-midnight, Sunday, 8am-4pm, closed on Saturday; free entry; Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street, Al Mu’tarid, Al Ain

Dubai

4. Mohammed bin Rashid Library

Mohammed bin Rashid Library stocks manuscripts, maps and contemporary titles. AFP Info

The country's largest library opened in 2022 on the edge of Dubai Creek. Its structure, modelled on a traditional lectern, contains multiple specialist libraries under one roof, including children's books, general literature and media. The collection also takes in rare Arabic manuscripts, maps of the region and early printed texts, together with contemporary fiction and international non-fiction. You need to become a member to borrow selected titles.

Monday to Saturday, 9am-9pm, Friday, 2pm-9pm, closed on Sunday; free entry; Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek

5. Jameel Arts Centre Library

Jameel Arts Centre Library offers a collection focused on modern and contemporary art. Reem Mohammed for The National Info

At Jaddaf Waterfront, the Jameel Arts Centre Library operates as a specialised visual arts research space tied to the centre's exhibitions. It holds artist monographs and critical writing on modern and contemporary art, with a focus on work from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

Saturday to Thursday, 10am-8pm, Friday, noon-8pm, closed on Tuesday; free entry; Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront

6. Al Safa Art and Design Library

Al Safa Art and Design Library serves as a reference space for books on architecture, design and visual culture. Reem Mohammed for The National Info

Focused on art, architecture and design, Al Safa Art and Design Library's collection includes books on graphic design, fashion, visual communication and the built environment. Students and professionals use the material as a reference resource. Access to borrow books is available through Dubai's public library system for registered users.

Sunday to Thursday, 8am-8pm, Fridays, 8am-midnight; free entry; Al Safa 2

Sharjah

7. House of Wisdom

House of Wisdom is a modern public library built for reading and study in Sharjah’s cultural district. Getty Info

Opened in 2020, House of Wisdom sits within Sharjah's cultural district as a large-scale public library. The building is laid out as an open-plan space with reading areas, study zones and shared workspaces. The collection includes Arabic literature, translated fiction and non-fiction, digital resources and access to online archives. Workshops and talks run throughout the week. Books can be borrowed upon registration.

Sunday to Thursday, 8am-11pm, Friday and Saturday, 8am-midnight; free entry; Al Juraina 1

8. The Holy Quran Academy Library

Part of the Holy Quran Academy , this library is dedicated to Quranic studies, Islamic scholarship and Arabic linguistics. Classical works of Quranic interpretation and early writings on Arabic grammar form the core of the collection, along with manuscript material and documented copies of early printed Qurans. Access to books is limited to on-site consultation.

Monday to Thursday, 8am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-7pm, closed on Friday; free entry; Holy Quran Academy, University City Road

9. Sharjah Public Library

Sharjah Public Library is the oldest in the UAE. Photo: Sharjah Public Libraries Info

Founded in 1925, this is the oldest library institution in the UAE, with lending collections in Arabic and English, children's sections and designated study areas. Also on the shelves are reference works and educational material across age groups. Access to books is available for registered members as part of the emirate’s wider public library network.

Sunday to Thursday, 8am-10pm, closed on Friday and Saturday; free entry; Al Qasimia

Fujairah

10. Al Barqawi Library

Opened in 2020 within the emirate's Philosophy House, Al Barqawi Library is part of a centre developed for research and discussion on philosophical thought and its history.

Works by Aristotle and Avicenna, modern philosophical writing in Arabic and translation, and texts central to the field, including The Republic and The Metaphysics, appear across the collection.

Monday to Thursday, 9am-8pm, Friday, 9am-noon and 4pm-8pm, Saturday, 3pm-8pm, closed on Sunday; free entry; Philosophy House, Sakamkam Road