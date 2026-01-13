Firefighting robot dogs to tackle high-rise blazes in Dubai

Firefighting robots and giant trucks purpose built to tackle fast flowing aviation fires were on show on the opening day of the Intersec security conference in Dubai.

The three-day event showcases the latest in drone technology, security, safety and fire protection for businesses and governments across the Middle East.

There have been at least five major fires in high-rise buildings in Dubai since 2015, highlighting the need for rapid response and the most effective fire-protection measures.

From the Address Downtown hotel and Torch Tower in Dubai Marina in 2015, to Sulafa Tower in 2016 and Torch Tower again in 2017, fire ripping through the cladding of residential blocks has become an all-too-familiar sight. When the most recent fire broke out in Al Barsha last September, cutting-edge technology used to extinguish hard-to-reach flames was on show.

Dubai Civil Defence used drones to reach the fire burning on the upper floors of the Saleh bin Lahej building near the Mall of the Emirates, offering a glimpse of the changing face of firefighting in Dubai.

New machines to help the cause will soon include firefighting robots in the shape of large dogs, with water cannon mounted on their heads, which were unveiled on the show floors of Intersec.

Robot firefighting dogs exhibited at Intersec trade show in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

Lt Mohammed Al Sabousi, who works in operations for Dubai Civil Defence, said of the new robot: “It is designed to support our firefighters when they are fighting fires in harsh environments like high-rise buildings, tunnels and factories. It is equipped with a high-pressure water cannon that spreads up to 60 metres and 40 litres per second.

“It is connected to a hose, but the robot and its battery is water resistant, and fire resistant. It supports our firefighters in these harsh environments since it is remotely controlled.”

Trained to fight fires

On a single charge, the B2W can run for around three hours, depending on the environment in which it is used. The robot can be operated either remotely, or using artificial intelligence that trains its focus on heat spots within a burning building. The payload can switch between water, or a mix of foam and water, depending on what kind of materials are burning.

Previous models were used solely for surveillance, to check burning buildings for trapped people and potential hazards before human firefighters entered.

“There are clear benefits of using these kinds of machines rather than human firefighters,” said Lt Al Sabousi. “Risks arise very quickly within warehouses and factories when a fire breaks out.

“There could be a gas leak or something we cannot detect ourselves, so we have to send out these robots to protect our firefighters from entering a zone which can escalate quickly. We have a few of these ready to go and we are going to test them in actual real-case scenarios.”

The latest technology in firefighting on display at the conference. Antonie Robertson / The National

Elsewhere at Intersec, among the bombproof doors, surveillance drones and response vehicles, the UAE-made Falcon 6 fire engine drew a crowd of admirers. Built to take on the most ferocious fires in the aviation sector, the many capabilities of the sturdy vehicle were on show.

The Falcon 6 is about 11.5 metres in length, four metres in height, and weighs close to 39 tonnes. It has a 12,500-litre capacity for water and 1,500 litres for foam, a mix which can be discharged at a rate of 3,000 litres a minute.

“While it's too expensive to use it as a command unit for a normal fire, it’s perfect to be stationed inside an airport,” said Yasin Kassab, director of chassis manufacturing in the vehicle division.

Aircraft piercing

A javelin can be extended 16 metres from the vehicle to pierce a hole in the hull of an aircraft, through which powerful jets of water are then directed at the heart of flames.

The company behind the Falcon 6, Naffco, has sent 125 of the models to airports across India, as well as to terminals in Colombia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania and in the Gulf.

“The vehicle has fire protection all over its body and we have installed an underground muzzle to protect the tyres and undercarriage,” said Mr Kassab.

“Even if it needs to get close to an aviation fire, those inside are protected, as the turrets have a range of around 90 metres. It’s an impressive vehicle designed for the most intense situations.”