Can the future of Gulf security be gleaned from Cold War history?

The Gulf's latest crisis has exposed a hard truth: deterrence alone is no longer sufficient to guarantee stability.

The region's security debate has long focused on how to deter conflict. The more urgent question today may be how to prevent deterrence itself from becoming a source of escalation.

For decades, the region's security thinking rested on a relatively simple assumption. The stronger the deterrent, the lower the risk of war. Gulf states invested heavily in military capabilities, air and missile defence systems, strategic partnerships and the infrastructure needed to raise the cost of aggression.

Yet the recent conflict unfolded at a moment when the region possessed more military capability than at any point in its modern history. The problem was not the absence of deterrence. The problem was that deterrence, by itself, proved incapable of preventing escalation. That may be the most important lesson to emerge from the war.

The Gulf is entering a new security era in which the challenge is no longer simply how to build power, but how to manage the risks associated with its use.

This shift did not begin with the current crisis. The attacks on Saudi oil facilities in 2019, repeated threats to maritime navigation and years of regional tensions had already begun to expose the vulnerabilities of an interconnected Gulf economy. The latest conflict accelerated that process. Energy infrastructure, ports, airports, shipping routes and digital networks are no longer peripheral concerns. They have become central elements of the region's security landscape.

For much of the past decade, Gulf security debates focused on deterrence: how to strengthen it, modernise it and make it more credible. The latest crisis suggests that the next debate may need to focus on something different: how to prevent deterrence itself from becoming a pathway to escalation when miscalculation, technological speed and political mistrust collide.

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Equally important, the boundary between indirect conflict and direct confrontation has become increasingly blurred. What was once largely confined to proxies and peripheral arenas now carries more immediate consequences for states themselves. The risk is no longer limited to distant battlefields. Instead, it increasingly reaches critical infrastructure, economic assets and national territory.

This matters because the Gulf is not merely another geopolitical theatre. It sits at the intersection of global energy markets, international trade routes and strategic maritime corridors. Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a major energy facility or a critical shipping lane rarely remains a regional problem for long.

Against this backdrop, it is unsurprising that analysts have begun revisiting historical models for managing rivalry, including the Helsinki process of 1975. On August 1 that year, 35 states – including the US and the Soviet Union – signed a diplomatic agreement in the Finnish capital to reduce tensions and increase co-operation.

The comparison has obvious limits. The Gulf is not Cold War Europe. Today's regional environment is more fragmented, technology has transformed the character of conflict and non-state actors play a much larger role than they did in Europe half a century ago. Yet what makes Helsinki relevant today is not its European setting but the principle behind it.

The Helsinki process did not emerge after East-West rivalry had ended. It emerged while that rivalry was still very much alive. Its purpose was not to eliminate competition but to reduce the risk that competition would slide into confrontation. That distinction is particularly relevant to the Gulf.

The region does not need to replicate Helsinki institutionally, nor should it assume that its underlying rivalries will disappear anytime soon. Competition among regional powers is likely to remain a defining feature of the strategic landscape for years to come.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Sabah inspects the damaged airport in Kuwait City last week. Energy infrastructure, ports, airports, shipping routes, and digital networks are no longer peripheral concerns. AFP Info

What the Gulf needs is something more modest, but perhaps more realistic: mechanisms that reduce the chances of miscalculation in an increasingly volatile environment.

The greatest danger facing the region today is not necessarily a deliberate decision to launch a major war. It is the possibility that a limited incident – a drone strike, a missile attack, a maritime confrontation or a misread signal – could trigger a chain of escalation that none of the parties originally intended.

Managing that risk requires more than military strength. It requires channels of communication during crises, greater transparency regarding military activities, practical arrangements for maritime security and stronger protections for critical infrastructure.

Quote The recent conflict unfolded at a moment when the region possessed more military capability than at any point in its modern history

Such risk management cannot be delegated to a single actor. A workable framework would probably require three interconnected layers: Gulf co-ordination; direct regional engagement; and international support. Gulf states need stronger mechanisms for collective crisis management. The region needs practical channels of communication between Gulf states and Iran. Major powers with a stake in maritime security and stable energy markets can help reinforce understandings that reduce the risks of escalation.

Such a framework need not begin with ambitious political bargains. It could start with practical understandings: protecting critical civilian infrastructure from attack; establishing advance notification mechanisms for major military activities; creating direct crisis-management channels; and reducing the risk of escalation through proxies or cyber operations. The objective would not be to resolve political disputes, but to prevent them from becoming military crises.

None of this would end regional rivalry. Nor would it resolve the political disagreements that continue to divide the region. And it certainly would not replace deterrence. But that is precisely the point. The lesson of the current crisis is not that the Gulf needs less deterrence. It is that deterrence alone can no longer provide stability.

If the past two decades were defined by investment in building power, the next may require equal investment in managing the risks associated with that power. In a region where the tools of escalation are advancing faster than the tools of restraint, managing rivalry may prove just as important as deterring it.

The challenge facing the Gulf today is not simply how to prevent the next war. It is how to build the rules that make that war less likely in the first place.