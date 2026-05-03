Diversification the new default for next-gen Middle East investor

Imagine a young trader in Dubai scrolling through market updates on their phone, analysing earnings coming straight out of New York, forex trends after an Reserve Bank of Australia announcement or a Bank of Japan meeting, and digging for opportunities across Asian emerging markets.

All from the comfort of their homes, today’s traders are able to bolster the value of their portfolios by capturing opportunities while hedging across asset classes, industries and markets.

For the next generation of investors in the Middle East and North Africa region, this scenario is increasingly becoming the norm, as diversification is now a mindset, not merely a portfolio strategy.

Investor behaviour in the region has shifted dramatically over the past five years. Where once single-stock investments dominated the market, younger investors now embrace a more dynamic approach to risk and opportunity. Our Mena investment report reveals that traditional single-stock holdings plunged 37.2 per cent in 2022. By 2025, multi-asset investments surged to 16.4 per cent, highlighting a rising appetite for diversified portfolios across multiple asset classes. This indicates a wider trend, suggesting the increasing maturity and sophistication of today’s traders and, conversely, their willingness to trade multi-asset classes.

This generation is combining equities, foreign exchange and structured instruments not only for returns, but to express macroeconomic views and hedge against market fluctuations. Passive buy-and-hold approaches are giving way to strategic positioning. Investors are actively managing exposures, responding to market signals and taking a more hands-on approach to portfolio performance.

For brokers and banks, these trends represent both challenge and opportunity. Standard investment products and generic advice are no longer sufficient. Financial institutions must provide sophisticated tools, real-time insights and innovative solutions to support flexible diversification. Investors expect platforms that allow them to analyse performance, simulate scenarios and adjust positions with agility.

Educators are equally important in shaping this landscape. The next generation needs guidance beyond the basics. They must understand strategic allocation, risk management and scenario planning, integrating global economic trends into local investment decisions. Teaching investment now means empowering students to think critically about portfolios and adapt to changing markets.

Underlying this shift is a cultural transformation. Young Mena investors are globally minded, tech-savvy and data-driven. Digital platforms and financial technology are essential for executing complex strategies and monitoring performance in real time. Investing is now a strategic, intellectual pursuit where awareness, analysis and action converge.

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The shift towards multi-asset strategies is not just a theoretical mindset but has measurable effects on portfolio performance. According to Saxo’s regional insights, traders with diversified exposure across equities, bonds and alternative assets achieved significantly stronger year-on-year returns compared to those focused on a single asset class.

Traders with multi-asset portfolios were better positioned to navigate market volatility, capturing opportunities across sectors while managing risk effectively.

Financial institutions and educators who understand this mindset are positioned to gain a significant advantage.

The move from simple formulas to strategic, multi-asset allocation reflects a desire for resilience, adaptability and proactive engagement. The statistics reveal the change but the real story lies in the mindset of these investors, who are bold, informed and ready to embrace complexity as they shape the future of wealth in the region.

Hamza Dweik is head of trading – Mena at Saxo Bank