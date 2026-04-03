Financial planning for Gulf investors in a crisis means making fewer emotional decisions

In moments of instability, money becomes emotional very quickly. That is understandable. When headlines are relentless, and uncertainty feels close to home, people do what humans have always done under pressure: they look for control. They check portfolios more often. They consider moving to cash. They rethink where they live, where they bank and where they may need to go next.

The instinct is natural. But in financial planning, the instinct to act is not always the same as the need to act.

Good planning is not about predicting what happens next. It is about putting enough structure around your finances that fear does not take over from judgment. While every situation is different, most sound plans come back to three fundamentals: hold enough emergency cash, stay disciplined with investments and understand the tax consequences if you leave the country.

Start with cash, because liquidity buys more than convenience. It buys time, flexibility and peace of mind.

An emergency fund is often discussed as a generic target of three months of expenses, perhaps six. In reality, that is too simplistic, particularly for internationally mobile households or families with children. Your costs may not just be rent, school fees and groceries. They may include flights booked at short notice, temporary accommodation, transport, medical costs, supporting relatives or bridging a period of interrupted income.

The question is not whether you have “some cash set aside”. The question is whether you could function calmly if the unexpected happened tomorrow. If the answer is no, that is the first area to address. Not because cash is exciting, but because in uncertain moments, optionality is priceless.

Then there is investing, where the greatest risk is often not the market itself but the investor’s reaction to it.

Volatility creates a powerful illusion that doing something must be better than doing nothing. When markets fall, selling can feel like taking control, but in reality, it often means locking in losses that were still only paper losses the day before.

A portfolio built for long-term goals should not be rewritten every time the world becomes noisy. That does not mean investors should be passive or careless. It means they should be process-led and separate short-term cash needs from long-term investments. Revisit your asset allocation and remind yourself why it was built the way it is in the first place. If your goals, timeline and personal circumstances have not materially changed, then a dramatic portfolio overhaul is often more about emotion than strategy.

This is one of the hardest disciplines in investing: distinguishing between a change in facts and a change in feelings.

Markets do not wait for confidence to return. Recoveries often begin while the news still feels bleak. Investors who sell in fear frequently miss the rebound, then face a second bad decision on when to get back in. In many cases, the most valuable action during volatility is not a bold move, but the refusal to make a bad one.

Quote This is one of the hardest disciplines in investing: distinguishing between a change in facts and a change in feelings

Then comes the issue many people ignore until it becomes a problem: taxes.

In periods of disruption, people may leave a country quickly, temporarily or permanently, but tax systems are rarely designed around what feels sensible in the moment. They are designed around rules, definitions and thresholds, and those rules differ from one jurisdiction to another.

This is where costly mistakes happen.

A move that feels temporary can still create tax consequences. Spending more time than expected in another country, working remotely from a new location, relocating with family or establishing a more permanent base elsewhere can all affect tax residency. And once residency changes, the implications can spread across income, investments, pensions, businesses and reporting obligations.

There is no universal rule here. Each country has its own framework. That is precisely the point.

Anyone considering relocation, even temporarily, should keep detailed records of travel dates, accommodation, work arrangements and the purpose of the move. They should review how their assets are held and get advice early.

Good planning does not remove uncertainty. It reduces avoidable mistakes.

That, ultimately, is the heart of financial planning. Not forecasting. Not heroics. Not dramatic gestures designed to feel reassuring in the moment. Just a clear sequence.

First, secure liquidity. Know what you need, where it is and how quickly you can access it.

Second, review your commitments and be honest about what is essential, what is flexible and what could be reduced if circumstances change.

Third, protect long-term capital from short-term panic. A disciplined plan is most valuable when it is hardest to follow.

Fourth, if there is any chance of crossing borders, don’t treat tax planning as an afterthought if it can be avoided.

A crisis has a way of exposing the difference between having money and having a plan.

The people who navigate uncertainty best are not always the ones with the highest incomes or the most sophisticated portfolios. More often, they are the ones who prepared for disruption before emotion had a chance to lead. In unsettled times, that is what financial planning is for: not to create certainty, but to create enough order that your next decision can still be a rational one.

When the world feels unstable, the smartest financial move is often not to do more. It is to do the basics well.

Alex Salter is head of commercial development and senior financial planner at Metis, a DIFC-based wealth adviser