Iran gunboat attacks container ship off Oman coast as Trump announces ceasefire extension

A container ship was attacked near the Oman coast on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced the indefinite extension of a ceasefire with Iran, with a naval blockade of the country's ports to remain in place.

The ​UK Maritime Trade ⁠Operations agency (UKMTO) reported that the vessel was attacked by an Iranian gunboat 15 nautical ⁠miles ‌north-east ​of Oman. The master of the container ship reported it was approached by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and fired on, causing heavy damage to the bridge. All crew are safe, the UKMTO added.

The incident came after Mr Trump said he was extending the ceasefire with Iran until talks are concluded “one way or the other” after a request by Pakistan, which is mediating talks between Tehran and Washington.

But he said the blockade of Iranian ports would continue as the US aims to cut off Tehran's oil revenue and put pressure on the country to hold negotiations and end the war.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the blockade would lead to Tehran’s main oil facilities on Kharg Island being full, causing oil wells to stay closed.

“The US Treasury will continue to apply maximum pressure through Economic Fury to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move and repatriate funds,” Mr Bessent said on X. “Any person or vessel facilitating these flows, through covert trade and finance, risks exposure to US sanctions.”

Despite the blockade, Iranian vessels continue to pass through the strait, Kpler data shows. About 20 Iranian-flagged vessels transited the waterway between Saturday and Monday, said Ana Subasic, trade risk analyst at Kpler.

US forces also seized an Iranian vessel in the Arabian Gulf this week, the first such move by the American navy since the operation began last week.

Iran's effectively blocked the strait after the war began on February 28, causing traffic through the waterway to drop to a near-standstill. More than 700 ships were still stranded in the Gulf as of Monday, Kpler data shows. Before the Iran war, about 140 ships passed through the strait each day.