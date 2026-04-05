Oman and Iran discuss measures for smooth transit in Strait of Hormuz

Officials from the foreign ministries of Oman and Iran held talks to discuss measures to ensure the smooth transit of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, the Omani Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The discussions come amid heightened regional tensions, as Iran has effectively restricted navigation through the strait, a critical chokepoint that normally carries about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.

During Saturday’s meeting, experts from both countries presented a range of proposals and ideas, which will be studied further, the ministry added in a statement. There were no details on the format or location of the meeting.

On Thursday, an Iranian official said that Tehran was drafting a protocol with Oman to monitor traffic in the strait. In an interview with Al Jazeera this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country and Oman should be the ones to decide matters related to the strait once the war is over.

Gulf nations have insisted they be part of discussions related to passage through the strategic strait.

The conflict, which began on February 28 with US-Israeli bombardments, has killed thousands in Iran, triggered an energy crisis, and threatened lasting damage to the global economy. Iran has targeted Gulf countries with drones and missiles, hitting civilian infrastructure.

Iranian attacks on Sunday targeted energy infrastructure in the Gulf. Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said a fire was caused at Borouge petrochemicals plant by "falling debris following successful interceptions by air defence systems".

"Operations at the facility have been immediately suspended while damage is assessed. No injuries have been reported. An update will be provided once further information is available," it said.

Borouge, located in the Ruwais industrial complex more than 200km from Abu Dhabi city, is one of the world's largest producers of polyolefin, used in everything from plastics to water and gas pipes.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Sunday that several operational facilities at the Kuwait National Petroleum Company and the Petrochemical Industries Company were targeted in an Iranian drone attack, causing fires and significant material damage.

In a statement, KPC said emergency and firefighting teams, supported by the General Fire Force, immediately implemented response plans. Specialised teams were working to contain the fires and prevent them from spreading to other facilities.

Bahrain's Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company said several of its operational units were targeted by Iranian drones early on Sunday, sparking a fire at the facility.

In a statement, the company said the fire was fully contained and extinguished and that no injuries were recorded.

Oman has condemned the continuing war and all acts of violence and military targeting in the region. The country reiterated its commitment to active neutrality and called for peace, security, and stability across the region.

It urged an end to the current conflict and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to address the causes of the crisis and ensure the safety of all peoples.

The country's ports have also come under attack.

Oman has played a key role as mediator between the US and Iran, and maintains close ties to Tehran. Muscat was facilitating nuclear talks when the war broke out, derailing negotiations.