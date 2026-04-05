- US President says deal with Iran possible by Monday
- Abu Dhabi's Borouge petrochemicals suspends operations after 'fires'
- UAE intercepts nine ballistic missiles, one cruise missile and 50 drones on Sunday
- Iran 'determined' to defend its national sovereignty, says Araghchi
- 'We got him': Trump confirms rescue of second F-15 crew member
- UAE President discusses Iran war with Prime Minister of Italy
- Kuwait water and power plants damaged in Iranian drone strikes
Updated: April 05, 2026, 4:02 PM