US extends ceasefire with Iran – but regional tensions persist

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the US extends its ceasefire with Iran while maintaining the naval blockade of Iranian ports. The announcement comes as Tehran accuses Washington of breaching the truce and signals it will defend its interests.

In Lebanon, the crisis escalates again as Israel reports rocket and drone attacks launched from Hezbollah-controlled areas, testing the ceasefire in the country.

In Washington, the UAE’s ambassador and Minister of State, Yousef Al Otaiba, emphasises the country’s economic resilience, pointing to strong sovereign assets and continued investment ties with the US.

Back in the Emirates, authorities reinforce their stance against extremism after dismantling a group accused of plotting sabotage activities, with calls for stronger international co-operation.

In Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, marking a strengthening of ties and growing Gulf support for the government in Damascus.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.