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Trending Middle East

US extends ceasefire with Iran – but regional tensions persist

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

April 22, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the US extends its ceasefire with Iran while maintaining the naval blockade of Iranian ports. The announcement comes as Tehran accuses Washington of breaching the truce and signals it will defend its interests.

In Lebanon, the crisis escalates again as Israel reports rocket and drone attacks launched from Hezbollah-controlled areas, testing the ceasefire in the country.

In Washington, the UAE’s ambassador and Minister of State, Yousef Al Otaiba, emphasises the country’s economic resilience, pointing to strong sovereign assets and continued investment ties with the US.

Back in the Emirates, authorities reinforce their stance against extremism after dismantling a group accused of plotting sabotage activities, with calls for stronger international co-operation.

In Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, marking a strengthening of ties and growing Gulf support for the government in Damascus.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: April 22, 2026, 6:44 AM
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Security personnel guide commuters for alternate routes from a checkpoint near the Serena Hotel at the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 21, 2026, amid heightened security measures ahead of US-Iran peace talks. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on April 19 he had spoken by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ahead of anticipated US-Iran talks in Islamabad, and reaffirmed his government's readiness to mediate the conflict. US President Donald Trump is sending negotiators to Pakistan on April 20 for talks with Iran just days before a ceasefire in the Middle East expires, though Tehran has reportedly yet to decide whether it will participate. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
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