Dubai property deals up 31% at $68.6bn in first quarter as investor base surges

The value of Dubai's real estate transactions surged by nearly a third in the first quarter of 2026, underpinned by an influx of new investors and rising interest in luxury properties.

Transactions in the three months to the end of March hit Dh252 billion ($68.6 billion), a 31 per cent annual increase, the Government of Dubai Media Office said on Thursday, citing data from Dubai Land Department.

A total of 60,303 property transactions were sealed, a 6 per cent year-on-year rise, and part of 718,160 deals recorded during the quarter, the DLD said.

The emirate also welcomed 29,312 new investors into its property scene, up 14 per cent annually, helping the overall investor base grow 8 per cent to 48,448. They contributed to the number of investments increasing 7 per cent to 57,744, whose total value jumped 22 per cent to Dh173 billion.

Foreign investment leapt 26 per cent to Dh148.35 billion, as the number of investments grew 11 per cent to 48,445. Gulf investors contributed Dh12.23 billion, up 14 per cent, while Arabs accounted for Dh12.11 billion across 6,071 deals.

The figures highlight “sustained international trust in Dubai’s real estate market and its growing appeal as a secure and stable destination for long-term investment”, the media office said.

“The performance underscores the sector’s resilience and its ability to navigate regional developments, driven by the leadership’s forward-looking vision.”

The luxury segment, meanwhile, has continued to grow, with investments jumping 26 per cent year-on-year, to Dh87.7 billion, DLD figures showed.

Play Winner of UAE's Dh30 million lottery sets sights on Dubai property Play 00:46

“This reflects sustained demand for high-quality developments and further reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global destination within this segment,” the media office said.

“Continued investment inflows, a growing investor base and increasing diversification across projects further reinforce the sector’s stability over the medium and long term.”

The UAE's real estate market has maintained robust momentum since bouncing back from the Covid-driven slowdown and has strongly weathered the fallout from geopolitical challenges.

The sector also remained active during the conflict between US-Israeli forces and Iran, although some segments could see an impact, analysts have said. The DLD's first-quarter figures take into account a month's worth of transactions, as the war began on February 28.

Government reforms, including residency permits for retired and remote workers, and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme, have helped in sustaining the boom.

Population growth, as well as the influx of wealthy individuals, has also pushed up prices and home rents, particularly in the high-end luxury segment.

“The sector’s exceptional performance reflects a model built on sustainability and balance, supported by advanced infrastructure, a sophisticated digital ecosystem, a flexible regulatory framework and a business environment capable of adapting to evolving conditions,” the media office said.

“Sustained activity across all segments indicates that demand remains strong and consistent, driven by clear economic fundamentals rather than short-term fluctuations.”