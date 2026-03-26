UAE authorities and businesses offer tips to stay safe during stormy weather

UAE residents have been urged to take steps to protect their homes and vehicles against the heavy rain and floods in the country this week.

With the weather expected to worsen further in the coming days, companies and government entities have offered advice for keeping homes and vehicles safe and dry during the downpours.

By Thursday evening, heavy rain is forecast to build in Abu Dhabi emirate before spreading nationwide. The Ministry of Interior called on the public to use caution when driving, reduce their speed, avoid flood-prone areas and stay away from beaches and the sea.

Dubai-based property inspection company The Snag Master published tips for those looking to prepare their homes for the rain. “Whether it is an apartment or a villa, the most important is to secure your loose outdoor furniture,” the company's co-managing partner, Umera Adhnan, told The National.

“We've seen some crazy wind today, especially with everything flying around, and that's why securing your furniture is the most important part, especially for apartments with balconies.”

Buildings in this region are not designed for heavy rain, which means drains are often narrow, Ms Adhnan said.

“In anticipation of heavy rain, it is really important to open the drain cover. Removing the cover speeds up and helps the water drain quicker than it can enter your house,” she added.

Ms Adhnan urged residents to conduct thorough inspections of their homes, including making sure gutters and drains are not blocked, which can prevent major issues down the road.

“Being prepared really helps a lot to safeguard your property,” she said. “Whether you're living in a villa or an apartment, it doesn't matter, but having bare minimum checks is important to avoid costly repairs post-rain.”

Experts have offered tips on how to keep your car and home safe during the heavy rain this week. Victor Besa / The National Info

She said that routine checks after the summer months can mitigate one of the major causes of leaking when the spring rain comes. “After summer, the window seals start cracking, and that is why you will see that in villas, windows start leaking, and they're not airtight any more.

“So when we do annual checks, we use specialist tools like a thermal imaging camera. We check all the windows and doors to ensure that the seal is intact.”

GTS Auto Repair Workshop in Abu Dhabi sent its customers a message on WhatsApp, advising them what to do if their vehicles are flooded.

“Some of the customers may not know what to do about their cars during this flood, especially if the car has already been in the water,” said the company's administrative manager, Zeny Queen Mangaron.

The workshop urged owners of flooded vehicles not to start the engine, which could result in serious damage, but to have the car towed to a garage for inspection.

“Sometimes it starts, but later on, damage exists. The engine can get destroyed, especially leading to electrical failure,” Ms Mangaron told The National. “Water mixing with oil can cause gearbox failure, air-conditioning system issues and more.”

Government advice

Abu Dhabi Police in recent days urged motorists to use caution while driving on slippery roads by reducing speed and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention called on residents to avoid driving in waterlogged areas and to park their cars away from flood channels.