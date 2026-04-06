Kezad secures Dh147m in new projects after drone incident

Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi Group has secured Dh147 million ($40 million) in new industrial and logistics investments across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the company said on Monday, as it continues to expand despite a recent drone incident near its facilities.

The five projects will cover more than 84,000 square metres and are expected to create about 500 jobs, spanning sectors including oilfield chemicals, manufacturing, metal processing and warehousing.

Four of the projects will be based in Kezad Al Ain, accounting for Dh47 million investment and about 200 jobs. The largest project, in Kezad Al Mamourah, Abu Dhabi, represents Dh100 million and is expected to create around 300 jobs.

The announcement follows a recent drone incident near Kezad facilities, in which unmanned aerial devices struck an area close to industrial and logistics sites, officials said.

The incident caused limited structural damage and temporary disruption to operations, which have since resumed. No casualties were reported.

Despite the incident, Kezad said demand for industrial and logistics space remains steady.

Abdullah Al Hameli, chief executive of Economic Cities and Free Zones at AD Ports Group, said these new projects reflect support for real economic activity in Abu Dhabi.

“The combined scale of investment, the diversity of sectors involved and the 500 jobs these projects are expected to create are the highlights of these projects,” he said. “This kind of growth adds production capability, warehousing capacity and long-term value across the wider trade ecosystem, strengthening Abu Dhabi's industrial base.”

The projects include an oilfield chemicals blending facility by Haber/Elixir, a car-cleaning products manufacturing plant by Grand Line Industries, and a metal forming and coating complex by Precent Enterprises Metals Coating. Additional warehousing developments will be undertaken by Unibal Group Investment and Al Lul Transport & General Contracting.

Kezad, part of AD Ports Group’s Economic Cities and Free Zones cluster, runs one of the region’s largest integrated industrial zones, providing investors with ready-built infrastructure, logistics links and specialised sector hubs.

The growth of the platform has also attracted institutional interest, with Abu Dhabi-listed developer Aldar Properties acquiring two logistics assets linked to Kezad from an AD Ports Group unit for about Dh570 million ($155.2 million) as it expands its industrial real estate portfolio.

Kezad has continued to expand specialised industrial centres, including Metal Park, Agtech Park and Abu Dhabi Food Hub, as Abu Dhabi seeks to strengthen its position as a regional centre for manufacturing and logistics.