ADIB posts 18% rise in full-year profit on strong financing and deposit growth

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) reported a record full-year profit for 2025, driven by strong growth across retail and corporate banking, higher customer activity and continued expansion in both funded and fee-based income.

The bank's net profit before tax rose 18 per cent year on year to Dh8.1 billion, while profit after tax increased 16 per cent to Dh7.1 billion, the lender said on Tuesday. Revenue climbed 16 per cent to Dh12.3bn, supported by higher financing volumes and a rise in non-funded income

It also proposed a cash dividend of 97 fils per share, representing a total payout for the year to Dh3.5bn. This is equivalent to 50 per cent of net profit.

ADIB reported that its performance remained strong in the final quarter of the year, with profit before tax rising 25 per cent year on year to Dh2.05bn, as business momentum accelerated and customer activity continued to grow.

Total assets increased 24 per cent year on year to Dh281bn, driven by a 26 per cent rise in gross customer financing to Dh186bn. Customer deposits climbed 25 per cent to Dh229bn, with current and savings accounts accounting for 64 per cent of total deposits, helping to support margins and funding efficiency.

The bank added about 283,000 new customers during the year, reflecting continued growth across its retail and corporate segments, according to the statement. ADIB’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 28.6 per cent, down 93 basis points from a year earlier, despite a 12 per cent increase in operating expenses as the bank continued to invest in technology, digital platforms and talent

“Our results reflect disciplined execution across the franchise, continued strength in customer activities and ongoing investments in innovative products, digital platforms and AI,” chairman Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili said. He added that the bank was entering a new growth phase under its Vision 2035 strategy.

Group chief executive Mohamed Abdelbary said every business line performed exceptionally well during the year, supported by higher demand for financing and enhanced cross-sell initiatives. “The steady growth in both funded and non-funded income underscores the strength of our diversified revenue streams,” he said.