ADIB posts 29% surge in Q4 profit on strong revenue growth

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the biggest Sharia-compliant lender in the emirate by assets, reported a 29 per cent annual increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of last year driven by higher revenue and fee income.

ADIB's net profit after zakat and tax for the three months to the end of December climbed to more than Dh1.5 billion ($408.7 million), the lender said on Tuesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Gross revenue from funds during the reporting period rose by 33 per cent to nearly Dh2.6 billion.

The bank’s full-year net profit jumped 45 per cent to a record Dh5.25 billion, while revenue surged 83 per cent year-on-year to more than Dh9.2 billion during the same period.

“ADIB produced outstanding results in 2023 exceeding the Dh5 billion milestone in net profit,” said Jawaan Al Khaili, the bank's chairman.

"The substantial increase in profitability and the strength of our capital position has allowed us to recommend an increase in our dividend payout to 71 fils per share."

Customer deposits rose 14 per cent to reach Dh157 billion, driven mainly by 9 per cent growth in current and savings accounts despite the high-rate environment, the lender said. These accounts comprise 65 per cent of total deposits.

The bank’s total assets increased 14 per cent to Dh193 billion, fuelled by 6 per cent growth in gross customer financing and a 26 per cent surge in investment.

More to follow ...