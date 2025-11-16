Inviting all investors to the party: How FinTech is gaining influence in the Gulf

Bahraini entrepreneur Nawaf AlMaskati’s aim through his start-up is to ensure everyone has an invitation to the party and access to a slice of the cake. Well, not literally, but Tanami Capital is hoping to open up private markets – previously only privy to institutions – to individual investors as well.

The company, which last month received a licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain, can now offer institutional-grade global private market investments regionally through a digital platform. Private market investments cover private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate, among others.

“So these markets that have superior risk adjusted returns than public markets have been really out of reach for everyday investors,” Mr AlMaskati says.

“For the longest time, over the last 50 years, they've been delivering amazing returns for institutions, but not everyone was being invited to the party.

"What we're doing is we're breaking the barriers, we're making sure that everyone gets an invitation to the party and everyone gets a piece of the cake to be able to invest in the top-tier opportunities that are available out there today.”

The company, which has partnerships with global asset managers including KKR, Blackstone, Brookfield and Carlyle, offers access to curated private market opportunities with quarterly liquidity. The minimum amount to start investing through its digital platform is $5,000.

This week, it also unveiled SmartMatch, a private markets robo-adviser, which will enable investors to build portfolios customised to their objectives, investment horizon and risk appetite.

Nawaf AlMaskati, managing director of Tanami Capital in Bahrain. Photo: Tanami Capital

Bigger pie

With more and more FinTechs like Tanami entering the market, the adoption of financial technology has boomed in the Middle East and North Africa, offering market inclusion, boosting transparency and providing more options to consumers.

Regional FinTech start-ups recorded their “strongest half-year” in the first six months of 2025, raising $598 million, triple the amount during the same period last year, Magnitt said in a report in September. The amount was raised from 93 deals, also up 69 per cent on an annual basis.

The region is expected to be the fastest-growing globally for the sector, with 35 per cent annual growth in FinTech net revenue until 2028, compared with a global average of 15 per cent, McKinsey said in a report.

This is primarily because the share of FinTech in the Gulf region’s banking sector revenue “has room to grow, representing only 1 [per cent] to 2 per cent, compared with 3 [per cent] to 5 per cent in the US and the UK”, the report said.

Leading the way

Markets such as Bahrain have long been advocating the adoption of FinTech, with sandboxes in place to support the ecosystem. That is attracting international players.

During the FinTech Forward event in Bahrain last month, cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions company Ripple announced a partnership with incubator Bahrain FinTech Bay.

Under the deal, Ripple and Bahrain FinTech Bay will support the development of proofs-of-concept and pilot projects relevant to Bahrain’s FinTech ecosystem, and showcase solutions across areas such as blockchain technology, cross-border payments, digital assets, stablecoins and tokenisation.

The partnership “allows us to expand outside of Dubai, where we received our licence earlier this year”, says Reece Merrick, Ripple's managing director for Middle East and Africa.

It also allows the company to support “a developing ecosystem where there is a proactive regulator that is developing talent through accelerator programmes and educational collaboration”.

“And then, on our own side of things as well, is, how can Ripple expand our offering into Bahrain? And really, we see a ton of opportunity around stable coins," he says.

US-based Ripple last week announced it had secured a $500 million strategic investment in a deal led by Fortress Investment Group and Citadel Securities, pushing its valuation to $40 billion.

More than 20 per cent of the company’s customers are based in the Middle East and Africa, which has become an important market for Ripple, Mr Merrick says.

“We want to play in jurisdictions where there is friendly regulation and where we can develop together. And I think that's part of the process that we've seen in the UAE, and we kind of want to be able to expand that into Bahrain."

As technology accelerates at breakneck speed, regulators across the world have been struggling to balance the setting up of guardrails while ensuring innovation is not affected.

Countries such as the UAE and Bahrain have regulations that protect consumers, and they are progressing as the technology changes, “because things evolve quickly”, Mr Merrick says.

“The areas of interest in growth are where there is regulation that … financial institutions can follow that have the protection for consumers, but also have the ability to evolve as the market evolves.”

Katie Ramsey, head of FinTech at the Department for Business and Trade in the UK government, agrees it is essential for her team to be constantly aware of what is in the pipeline and work closely with businesses.

“We can't predict what might happen. There might be something that will change everything, and we have to be agile and react accordingly,” she says, stressing the need for a rules-based regulatory framework.

“Especially when there's such an established financial system, like in the UK, you also have to ensure that you are prudently regulating to protect consumers or businesses and just trust in the financial system."

But for newer economies, “they have a wonderful benefit of being able to build and it being digitally native right from the off, and they can embed FinTech offerings to their citizens into everyday life, right from the start of when they're building their architecture”, she adds.

Even in regional countries that are innovating, traditional industry players are seeking to adopt new technology rapidly into operations.

The National Bank of Bahrain, which this month signed an initial agreement with the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait to formally explore a merger, has been investing on integrating technology into operations, with a focus on blockchain payment infrastructure.

“We want to see the continued adoption of technology, we're going to see continued integration with global payment systems, we're going to see more and more ways to become more customer focused,” says Usman Ahmed, group chief executive of NBB.

“So, I think the evolution is going to be driven by the drive towards [being] digitally oriented – that’s what all the banks are investing in.”

He also dismisses concerns about whether FinTech players might eventually push traditional lenders out.

“Any other market globally, you see the FinTechs coexisting with the large banks. And the combination of both provides for better choices and enhanced value propositions for customers. So, I think we see it evolving in pretty much the same way,” he says.

“It’s not like we want to see one at the expense of the other necessarily, and we continue to invest in our own digital platform. At the same time, we are very open and positively oriented towards partnerships.”

ICC Awards for 2021 MEN Cricketer of the Year – Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) T20 Cricketer of the Year – Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) ODI Cricketer of the Year – Babar Azam (Pakistan) Test Cricketer of the Year – Joe Root (England) WOMEN Cricketer of the Year – Smriti Mandhana (India) ODI Cricketer of the Year – Lizelle Lee (South Africa) T20 Cricketer of the Year – Tammy Beaumont (England)

Stormy seas Weather warnings show that Storm Eunice is soon to make landfall. The videographer and I are scrambling to return to the other side of the Channel before it does. As we race to the port of Calais, I see miles of wire fencing topped with barbed wire all around it, a silent ‘Keep Out’ sign for those who, unlike us, aren’t lucky enough to have the right to move freely and safely across borders. We set sail on a giant ferry whose length dwarfs the dinghies migrants use by nearly a 100 times. Despite the windy rain lashing at the portholes, we arrive safely in Dover; grateful but acutely aware of the miserable conditions the people we’ve left behind are in and of the privilege of choice.

What's in the deal? Agreement aims to boost trade by £25.5bn a year in the long run, compared with a total of £42.6bn in 2024 India will slash levies on medical devices, machinery, cosmetics, soft drinks and lamb. India will also cut automotive tariffs to 10% under a quota from over 100% currently. Indian employees in the UK will receive three years exemption from social security payments India expects 99% of exports to benefit from zero duty, raising opportunities for textiles, marine products, footwear and jewellery

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPAD%20PRO%20(12.9%22%2C%202022) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012.9-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%20XDR%2C%202%2C732%20x%202%2C048%2C%20264ppi%2C%20wide%20colour%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20ProMotion%2C%201%2C600%20nits%20max%2C%20Apple%20Pencil%20hover%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EChip%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M2%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%2010-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Storage%20%E2%80%93%20128GB%2F256GB%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%2F2TB%3B%20RAM%20%E2%80%93%208GB%2F16GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPadOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2012MP%20wide%20(f%2F1.8)%20%2B%2010MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%202x%20optical%2F5x%20digital%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20ProRes%204K%20%40%2030fps%2C%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20TrueDepth%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%202x%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Centre%20Stage%2C%20Portrait%2C%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3B%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Four-speaker%20stereo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%2C%20smart%20connector%20(for%20folio%2Fkeyboard)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%2010%20hours%20on%20Wi-Fi%3B%20up%20to%20nine%20hours%20on%20cellular%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinish%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silver%2C%20space%20grey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPad%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%2C%2020-watt%20power%20adapter%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WiFi%20%E2%80%93%20Dh4%2C599%20(128GB)%20%2F%20Dh4%2C999%20(256GB)%20%2F%20Dh5%2C799%20(512GB)%20%2F%20Dh7%2C399%20(1TB)%20%2F%20Dh8%2C999%20(2TB)%3B%20cellular%20%E2%80%93%20Dh5%2C199%20%2F%20Dh5%2C599%20%2F%20Dh6%2C399%20%2F%20Dh7%2C999%20%2F%20Dh9%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010 Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts” Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Traces%20of%20Enayat %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Iman%20Mersal%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20And%20Other%20Stories%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20240%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window' Director:Michael Lehmann Stars:Kristen Bell Rating: 1/5

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

Directed by Sam Mendes Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays 4.5/5

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

Abdul Jabar Qahraman was meeting supporters in his campaign office in the southern Afghan province of Helmand when a bomb hidden under a sofa exploded on Wednesday. The blast in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah killed the Afghan election candidate and at least another three people, Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak told reporters. Another three were wounded, while three suspects were detained, he said. The Taliban – which controls much of Helmand and has vowed to disrupt the October 20 parliamentary elections – claimed responsibility for the attack. Mr Qahraman was at least the 10th candidate killed so far during the campaign season, and the second from Lashkar Gah this month. Another candidate, Saleh Mohammad Asikzai, was among eight people killed in a suicide attack last week. Most of the slain candidates were murdered in targeted assassinations, including Avtar Singh Khalsa, the first Afghan Sikh to run for the lower house of the parliament. The same week the Taliban warned candidates to withdraw from the elections. On Wednesday the group issued fresh warnings, calling on educational workers to stop schools from being used as polling centres.

Wayne Rooney's career Everton (2002-2004) Appearances: 48

Goals: 17

Manchester United (2004-2017) Appearances: 496

Goals: 253

England (2003-) Appearances: 119

Goals: 53

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

ASHES SCHEDULE First Test

November 23-27 (The Gabba, Brisbane)

Second Test

December 2-6 (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Third Test

December 14-18 (Waca Ground, Perth)

Fourth Test

December 26-30 (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)

Fifth Test

January 4-8, 2018 (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet