A view of the Dubai International Financial Centre. Many global private equity firms have cemented their presence in the Gulf, in financial hubs such as the DIFC, alongside an increasing number of local private equity firms. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A view of the Dubai International Financial Centre. Many global private equity firms have cemented their presence in the Gulf, in financial hubs such as the DIFC, alongside an increasing number of locShow more

Opinion

Comment

Economic progress in the Gulf is partly down to private equity

Mohammed Alardhi is the executive chairman of Investcorp and the chairman of Sohar International Bank

May 14, 2025