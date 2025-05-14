Economic progress in the Gulf is partly down to private equity

Private capital investments in the GCC have grown dramatically over the past few years, supporting economic diversification goals of member nations that have been the backbone of broader strategic plans led by their governments. The region has witnessed sustainable growth and evolved at a record pace, which has led to increased foreign direct investment. Private capital financing in the Gulf countries has seen a rise from $10.4 billion between 2015 and 2019 to $54.8 billion between 2020 and 2024, as reported by S&P Global. Furthermore, the combined value of private equity transactions in Saudi Arabia alone went from $523 million in 2019 to a record $4 billion in 2023, a compound annual growth rate of 66 per cent, as reported by MAGNiTT and Saudi Venture Capital Company. Many global private equity firms have cemented their presence in the Gulf, in financial hubs such as the DIFC, alongside an increasing number of local private equity firms. We must credit governments’ economic diversification initiatives, one key element of which has been reduced dependency on oil revenues. Other critical initiatives have led to the nations working towards measures that enhance the ease of doing business, such as establishing free zones, introducing legislature to support and protect investors and developing user-friendly infrastructures. The increased presence of institutional investors, local and foreign, has coincided with a corresponding increase in demand from high-net-worth individuals and family offices seeking access to private market investments. For example, private equity offers an alternative to traditional asset classes that is increasingly attractive to investors, allowing them access to new and emerging sectors. Furthermore, private equity has brought funding and fresh perspectives to various sectors in the region, leading to growth and contributing to national diversification goals. Investments in fintech, AI and digital infrastructure have boosted the tech and innovation space in the Gulf, positioning the region as a growing hub. The healthcare sector is another example of an industry that has benefitted from private investment. The sector has experienced robust growth, driven by rising populations, boost in income levels and increased interest towards health and wellness. Alpen Capital reported that the current healthcare expenditure in the Gulf grew at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5 per cent between 2020 and 2022, reaching $104.1 billion. It is projected to reach $135.5 billion in 2027. The industry has been able to adapt to fast-growing populations and market demand with private equity-backed expansions in medical facilities, pharmaceutical companies and health tech startups, leading to improvements in overall access and quality. Across the Gulf, additional areas of opportunity including real estate, infrastructure and energy have reaped the benefits of private equity investments, contributing to urbanisation, the development of modern and smart cities, renewable energy projects, waste management, and sustainable agriculture. These developments have made an undeniable impact on the socio-economic landscape in the region, improving quality of life, providing employment and business opportunities, improving infrastructure and enabling both governments and private sector players to fund additional investments for the future. There are plenty more private equity deals in the pipeline, including Investcorp’s multi-million-dollar fund, backed by China’s sovereign wealth fund CIC, which is investing across the Gulf in sectors including health care, consumer goods, logistics and business services. While few can doubt the vitality, diversification and capital that private equity firms have brought to the Gulf, one must also be aware of potential challenges that may arise in coming years. Investors may be deterred by some geopolitical factors in the future, affecting the flow of capital. Also, fluctuations in oil prices and global economic conditions could affect the Gulf economies as well as the stability of private equity returns. Therefore, it is important to remain cautious and avoid counting the eggs before they hatch. The region also has an opportunity to build offerings based on global trends and allow room for flexibility so that the market can adapt to external changes beyond its control. Diversification is a powerful way to reduce risk and achieve strong overall returns, so it is useful to work on widening the pool of global private equity investments in the region in order for it to face a relatively smaller impact of changing external environments and economic factors. Governments can also look into regulatory frameworks that protect their national economies, promote regional integration and collaboration while maintaining political stability. Strengthening institutions and fostering a culture of innovation will be crucial in maintaining the momentum of private equity growth. Private equity has transcended its traditional role as a source of finance to a strategic player in the story of the Gulf’s transformation. From pumping capital into myriad sectors, catalysing innovation and digitisation, improving the quality of life for citizens, providing enriching portfolios to local investors and fostering sustainable development, private equity firms are not only boosting economic activity but also driving the development of resilient and increasingly diversified economies. As GCC member nations continue to work in synchrony and build on past successes, private equity will continue to be a strong force shaping the economic landscape and paving the way for generations to come.