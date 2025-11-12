IEA expects increasing oil demand to peak at 113 million bpd in 2050

Global demand for oil will continue to rise to 2050, reaching 105 million barrels per day by 2035 and hitting 113 million bpd by 2050, the International Energy Agency said in its annual World Energy Outlook report.

The IEA’s pivot to signalling more consumption by 2050 comes amid pro-fossil fuel policies being pushed by the Trump administration in the US – one of the biggest producers of oil and gas in the world.

The IEA’s pivot to signalling more consumption by 2050 comes amid pro-fossil fuel policies being pushed by the Trump administration in the US – one of the biggest producers of oil and gas in the world.

The IEA estimate on demand is close to Opec's view on the long-term growth. In the agency's current scenario, which assumes no update to policy or regulations beyond those already in place, oil demand rises from 100 million bpd in 2024 to 105 million in 2035 and 113 million by 2050. Opec, a group of 12 oil-producing and exporting countries expects demand to reach 123 million bpd by 2050.

Opec, led by Saudi Arabia, and the Paris-based IEA that was created in 1974 after an oil crisis the previous year, have been at loggerheads over when oil will peak.

The production group has previously accused the agency of discouraging oil and gas investment, which it said could hurt the security and reliability of supply.

The report comes as delegates from around 200 countries are meeting at Cop30 in Belem, Brazil to continue discussions on limiting global warming to below 1.5°C, in line with the Paris Agreement goals. Oil-exporting countries of the Middle East, including the UAE - which hosted Cop28 - have accelerated plans to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. They have stepped up domestic policy for more renewable energy and nuclear power capacity, as well as switching to gas instead of burning oil to power their grids.

"Oil remains the dominant fuel to 2050 in the current policy scenario," the report finds. It noted that China, which has accounted for more than 75 per cent of oil demand growth over the past 10 years, will give way to India, which is set to become the new centre of growth in demand.

The use of coal is set to decline before 2030 and by 2035 demand could be around 8 per cent lower than in 2024. Coal use in advanced economies will have fallen by 35 per cent by 2035.

Demand for natural gas, which is seen as a transitional fuel, will continue to rise, with demand coming mainly from Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

"By 2035, the United States is both the world’s largest natural gas consumer at just over 1,000 billion cubic metres and the world’s largest LNG [liquefied natural gas] exporter, at 250 billion cm," the IEA said.

According to the Stated Policies Scenario, which includes current and government policies and those just announced, the Paris-based agency expects oil to peak around 2030, declining to 100 million bpd by 2035. Demand for oil is expected to decline by around 200,000 bpd annually from 2035 to 2050.

Under this scenario, oil demand in India is expected to increase by two million bpd by 2035 – the largest increase in any country – and would continue to rise through to 2050, the report said.

The Middle East will experience falling oil demand due to the region’s growing shift towards gas and renewables-powered electricity. Oil demand in the power sector will decline by 1.4 million b/d however the liquids will in turn be allocated towards petrochemical feedstock as well as transportation use.

Africa and South-East Asia will, however, record large increases in use of oil with 1.2 million bpd and one million bpd of demand, respectively, by 2035.

Globally, the report, which is seen as a bellwether for the energy industry’s investment outlook, expects much future demand for oil until 2035 to come from the petrochemicals industry, which is set to consume 3.3 million bpd over the next 10 years.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

INFO

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

Common%20symptoms%20of%20MS %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EFatigue%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3Enumbness%20and%20tingling%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ELoss%20of%20balance%20and%20dizziness%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EStiffness%20or%20spasms%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ETremor%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPain%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EBladder%20problems%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EBowel%20trouble%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVision%20problems%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EProblems%20with%20memory%20and%20thinking%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clinicy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Prince%20Mohammed%20Bin%20Abdulrahman%2C%20Abdullah%20bin%20Sulaiman%20Alobaid%20and%20Saud%20bin%20Sulaiman%20Alobaid%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Riyadh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2025%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20More%20than%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Middle%20East%20Venture%20Partners%2C%20Gate%20Capital%2C%20Kafou%20Group%20and%20Fadeed%20Investment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence