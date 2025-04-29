White House condemns Amazon plan for 'hostile' display of tariff costs

The White House on Tuesday condemned a move by Amazon to display how the costs of President Donald Trump's tariffs have contributed to its products.
“This is a hostile and political act by Amazon,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?”
Earlier on Tuesday, Punchbowl News reported the e-commerce company is planning to show how much Mr Trump's tariffs are adding to its costs next to the product's total listed price.
After he took office in January for the second time, Mr Trump imposed a 10 per cent trade levy on most countries after pausing harsher tariffs on dozens of other nations for 90 days. Meanwhile, he has intensified his trade war with China, with trade tariffs set at 145 per cent.
Mr Trump is also ending the “de minimis” loophole, which exempts packages valued at under $800 to enter the US without being subject to levies. Companies will have to pay a 120 per cent tariff or a flat $100 fee per postal item once the loophole expires.
Closing it would have a major impact on Chinese e-commerce companies Shein and Temu, which account for 17 per cent of the US discount market. The companies have begun raising prices for American customers in anticipation of the tariffs.
Ms Leavitt declined to answer if the reported move had caused friction between Mr Trump and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has sought to curry favour with the President since the 2024 election.