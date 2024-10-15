Gitex 2024: AI not magic bullet for cyber security, says Palo Alto Networks

Visitors to the UAE Cyber Security Council at the Gitex Global technology exhibition in Dubai on Monday. A majority of senior executives in the UAE said they trust the effectiveness of AI in dealing with cyber threats, a report from Palo Alto Networks shows. Pawan Singh / The National

Visitors to the UAE Cyber Security Council at the Gitex Global technology exhibition in Dubai on Monday. A majority of senior executives in the UAE said they trust the effectiveness of AI in dealing w Show more