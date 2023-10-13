Oil prices on track for weekly gain amid supply risks from Israel-Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track to record a weekly gain as supply risks from the Israel-Gaza war offset a large build in US crude stocks.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.76 per cent higher at $86.65 a barrel at 9.24am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.94 per cent at $83.69 a barrel.

On Thursday, Brent settled 0.21 per cent higher at $86 a barrel. WTI closed down 0.69 per cent at $82.91 a barrel.

“While there remains incomplete information at this early stage into the conflict, there has been no impact to current global oil production,” said Ehsan Khoman, head of ESG, commodities and emerging markets research at MUFG.

“We see it unlikely that there will be any immediate effects on the near-term supply-demand balances and oil inventories.”

However, the conflict may result in a more “gradual-than-expected” unwinding of Saudi Arabia’s production cut and the US reinforcing sanctions on Iran, resulting in tighter supply over time, he added.

Oil prices jumped more than 5 per cent on Monday as traders feared that military clashes between Israel and Hamas would escalate into a broader conflict, potentially disrupting Middle East crude supplies.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the producers would continue to act pre-emptively, while Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the market balance was fragile.

At the Russian Energy Week, Mr Novak said the drop in oil prices following Monday's surge suggested that supply risks from the Israel-Gaza war were not as high as previously thought.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to continue with combined voluntary supply cuts of 1.3 million barrels per day until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, US crude inventories, an indicator of fuel demand, rose by 10.2 million barrels in the week that ended on October 6, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting an increase of 500,000 barrels.

Total petroleum stocks fell by 1.3 million barrels last week, while distillate fuel inventories decreased by 1.8 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday slashed its oil demand growth forecast for next year, citing a “deteriorating economic climate”.

The Paris-based agency now expects crude demand to expand by 900,000 bpd in 2024, down from its previous estimate of 1-million-bpd growth.

However, the IEA raised its 2023 demand forecast to 2.3 million bpd, from a previous estimate of 2.2 million bpd, citing “buoyant” demand growth in China, India and Brazil.

Meanwhile, Opec stuck to its forecast for oil demand growth for 2023 and 2024 and said it expected the global economy to grow at a faster pace this year.

World oil demand will rise by 2.25 bpd in 2024, compared with a growth of 2.44 million bpd this year, Opec said in its monthly oil market report.

However, the oil producer’s group now expects the global economy to grow by 2.8 per cent this year, up slightly from its previous projection of 2.7 per cent growth.