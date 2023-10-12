Oil prices wipe out most of the gains from Israel-Gaza conflict as supply fears ease

Oil prices fell for the third straight day on Thursday, erasing most of the gains from the supply uncertainty caused by the Israel-Gaza war.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.24 per cent lower at $85.61 a barrel at 9.16am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 0.4 per cent at $83.16 a barrel.

On Wednesday, Brent settled 2.09 per cent lower at $85.82 a barrel. WTI closed down 2.88 per cent at $83.49 a barrel.

“The only thing that is becoming clear for energy traders is that the road for the global growth recovery is getting rockier,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“The US consumer is weakening, Germany might be headed for a deeper recession, and [there are] fears that China’s economic slump could be widening.”

US crude stocks, an indicator of fuel demand, rose by 12.9 million barrels last week, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting a gain of 500,000 barrels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that co-ordination between Opec+ partners would continue.

“This is important for the predictability of the oil market and as a result for the welfare of all humanity,” Mr Putin said at the Russian Energy Week.

Oil prices jumped more than 5 per cent on Monday as traders feared that military clashes between Israel and Hamas would escalate into a broader conflict, potentially disrupting Middle East crude supplies.

The death toll from the Israel-Gaza war is nearing 2,500 as the conflict enters a sixth day.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned Iran to “be careful” after the Hamas attacks.

This followed reports on Monday of Iran's involvement in Hamas’s surprise attack, although the country has denied those claims.

Iran's production has recovered to a five-year high of 3.1 million barrels per day in recent months, despite current sanctions.

“The good news is that Opec now has a decent spare capacity to stabilise global oil prices thanks to their production cut strategy,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“In the actual geopolitical context, crude oil could further rise toward the $90-$100 a barrel range but a rise beyond the $100 level is unlikely with the morose global economic outlook.”

This week, the International Monetary Fund kept its global economic expansion forecast for 2023 at 3 per cent, below the 3.5 per cent expansion recorded last year, retaining the historical growth average of 3.8 per cent.

The fund estimates growth to hit 2.9 per cent next year, a 0.1 percentage point downgrade from its forecast in July.