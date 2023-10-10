Israel-Gaza war: Oil prices dip after 4% gain as traders weigh potential effect

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday after gaining more than 4 per cent the previous day as traders weighed the possibility of potential crude supply disruptions amid military clashes between Israel and Hamas.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.52 per cent lower at $87.69 a barrel at 11.49am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 0.59 per cent at $85.87 a barrel.

On Monday, Brent settled 4.22 per cent higher at $88.15 a barrel. WTI closed up 4.34 per cent at $86.38 a barrel.

The ruling Hamas group launched the largest military assault on Israel in decades on Saturday.

Israel responded by launching a barrage of air strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The combined death toll from the Hamas attack on southern Israel and Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip climbed to nearly 1,600 as fighting entered a fourth day on Tuesday.

Hamas fired thousands of rockets and sent militants into southern Israel, where they killed about 900 people and took back others as hostages. Retaliatory Israeli air strikes had killed almost 700 people in Gaza by Monday, including at least 140 children, said the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Israeli air strikes continue under darkness in Gaza

“An escalation of tensions between Iran, Israel, hence the US, could have severe consequences for global oil production,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“Despite restrictions, Iran increased its exports and shouldered a part of the global production since the Ukrainian war,” she said.

Iran's production has recovered to a five-year high of 3.1 million barrels per day in recent months.

Any disruptions to oil supplies from the Middle East would lead to further tightening of the crude market.

On October 4, the Opec+ group of crude oil-producing states decided to stick to its current output policy and said it was closely assessing the market to take additional measures at “any time”.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have reaffirmed their combined supply cut of 1.3 million bpd to the end of the year.

“The weekend attack on Israel by Hamas triggered a wave of safe haven flows towards bunds [debt securities], oil and gold,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“The longer-term market impact … will depend on how involved Iranians were and how much the US and international side get involved,” Mr Moya said.

Financial markets in the Middle East gained on Tuesday, despite geopolitical concerns.

Israel's Tel Aviv share index, the TA-35, rose 1.37 per cent after closing up 0.95 per cent on Monday.

The index closed about 7 per cent lower on Sunday, marking the market’s sharpest fall in more than three years.

Meanwhile, the Israeli shekel was last up 0.12 per cent against the dollar at 3.9486 after falling to an eight-year low on Monday.

The Bank of Israel said it would carry out a sale of up to $30 billion in foreign exchange to support its currency.

The move is expected to provide additional liquidity of up to $15 billion to the market.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the region’s two biggest stock markets, were up 0.73 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively, while Dubai Financial Market was trading 0.36 per cent higher at 11.58am UAE time on Tuesday.