Iran denies involvement in deadly Hamas assault on Israel

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Palestine

Iran on Monday denied any involvement in the Hamas attacks on Israel, saying the Palestinians were solely responsible for their actions.

“It is important to note that Iran is not involved in Palestine's response, as these actions are solely determined by the Palestinians themselves,” read a statement released by Iran’s permanent mission to the UN.

Tehran said the Palestinians have the freedom to make choices they deem in their best interests, and “to exercise their own judgment in determining their course of action".

However, Israel's Foreign Ministry accused Iran of spreading “bloodshed” and directly arming Hamas.

"Hamas would not have been able to carry this murderous attack without the financing, logistical support and weapons it received from Iran,” the Israeli statement said.

Tehran, it read, bears direct responsibility for Hamas's capabilities, and therefore bears responsibility also for the use Hamas made of these capabilities

"The terrorist organisations involved are branches of the Ayatollah regime in Iran, which proactively promotes terrorist activity in Israel and against Israeli and Jewish targets around the world."

Israel also urged the international community to warn Syria and Lebanon against entering the conflict.

Read More UN chief Antonio Guterres warns of Gaza humanitarian situation collapsing

Tehran, which has made the Palestinian cause the central focus of its foreign policy, said it supports the decisions and measures made by Hamas militants in Gaza.

It said they represent a “completely legitimate response to seven decades of oppressive occupation and the numerous atrocities committed by the Israeli regime”.

The statement also criticised the international community and the UN for their inadequate response to Israel's “grave and serious violations” against the Palestinian population.

“This egregious violation of international law carries significant repercussions and necessitates that the international community and United Nations member states assume responsibility and act decisively to terminate this illegal occupation,” it said.

“Mere sympathy is no longer adequate.”

Iran claims the continuing situation in the occupied Palestinian territories stem from the “prolonged denial” of Palestinians' right to self-determination, and continuing Israeli aggression.