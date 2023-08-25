Dubai-based DP World to invest $510m to develop terminal in India's Gujarat

Global ports operator DP World will invest $510 million to develop and operate a new mega-container terminal in the Indian state of Gujarat as part of the concession agreement signed with the Deendayal Port Authority earlier this year, it said on Friday.

With an annual capacity of 2.19 million TEU (20-foot equivalent units), the greenfield terminal at Tuna-Tekra in Kandla will help DP World expand its presence in Asia's third-largest economy.

The Deendayal Port Authority awarded the concession for the terminal earlier this year to Hindustan Infralog Private, a joint venture between DP World and India's government-backed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

The concession is on a build-operate-transfer basis for a period of 30 years with the option to extend for another 20 years.

The new terminal will enable DP World to “deliver trade opportunities, by connecting northern, western and central India with global markets, thereby driving value for all our stakeholders”, said Sultan bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World.

“India represents a significant landscape for opportunity. The signing of this concession agreement … [will] further strengthen India’s supply chain to support the growth of trade and industry,” he said.

The project, expected to be completed in 2027, involves the construction of the terminal near the existing Deendayal Port through a public-private partnership model, DP World said in a statement.

It will have a 1,100-metre berth capable of handling next-generation vessels carrying more than 18,000 TEUs.

As part of the concession agreement, the berth can be further extended to 1,375 metres, DP World said.

DP World currently operates five container terminals in India, including two in Mumbai and one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai with a combined capacity of approximately 6 million TEUs.

With the addition of Tuna Tekra, the ports operator will have a combined capacity of 8.19 million TEUs in the country.