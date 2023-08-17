DP World first-half profit jumps 33% on higher revenue

Global ports operator DP World said its first half profit jumped 33 per cent from a year earlier on higher revenue, despite a weaker container shipping market and lower sea-freight rates.

Profit attributable to owners of the company rose on a like-for-like basis in the six months to the end of June increased to $651 million, the Dubai-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

First-half revenue grew about 7 per cent on a like-for-like basis to $9 million, driven mainly by the strong performance of Imperial Logistics in Africa and Drydocks World in UAE, the company said. Revenue grew 14 per cent on a reported basis due to the consolidation of Imperial Logistics.

DP World's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased more than 5 per cent on a like-for-like basis to $2.6 billion in the first half of 2023, from the same period last year, it said.

"Despite facing a softer container market and weakened freight rates amid challenging economic conditions, our focus on high-margin cargo, end-to-end bespoke supply chain solutions and cost optimisation has been crucial in securing these results," Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World's group chairman and chief executive, said.

"This strategy has not only been effective during these challenging times but also lays the foundation for our sustainable long-term growth and returns."

The "solid" financial performance of the first six months positions the company to deliver a "steady" set of full-year results, he added.

More to follow ...