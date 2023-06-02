Ajay Banga takes over as World Bank's new president

Mr Banga, whose five-year term begins from today, was selected as the World Bank's new president last month

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen welcomes incoming World Bank president Ajay Banga at the treasury department in Washington. REUTERS
Sunil Singh
Jun 02, 2023
Indian-American business executive Ajay Banga has assumed charge as the World Bank's new president.

Mr Banga, 63, will be the first Indian American to lead the organisation.

Mr Banga, whose five-year term begins from today, was selected as the World Bank's new president last month, as the organisation undergoes an evolution with a greater focus on climate change and as it continues its core focus of reducing global poverty.

He was nominated for the office by US President Joe Biden in late February, and was the only contender to replace departing World Bank chief David Malpass.

He has been a US citizen since 2007, and most recently he served as vice chair of General Atlantic, a private equity company.

He also served as co-chair of the Partnership for Central America, where he worked closely with US vice president Kamala Harris.

He is a former CEO of Mastercard, and retired in December 2021 after 12 years at the company.

Borne in Pune, India, Mr Banga received his bachelor's degree in economics from Delhi University, and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.

Updated: June 02, 2023, 11:57 AM
World Bank

