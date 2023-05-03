World Bank confirms Ajay Banga as next president

Indian-American business executive Ajay Banga was selected on Wednesday as the World Bank's new president.

"The board looks forward to working with Mr Banga on the World Bank Group Evolution process," the board said in a statement after the vote.

The selection by the World Bank's 25-member board followed a four-hour meeting on Monday with the former MasterCard chief executive, Reuters reported.

He will be the first Indian American to lead the organisation.

Mr Banga is expected to take up the position shortly after current president David Malpass steps down on June 1. Mr Malpass was scheduled to speak at the Milken Global Institute Conference later on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden nominated Mr Banga for the position in February. He was the sole candidate to replace Mr Malpass.

In nominating Mr Banga, Mr Biden said the executive's Indian upbringing gives him a unique perspective on tackling challenges faced by developing countries.

The World Bank has come under increasing pressure to reform to better meet global challenges such as climate change.

The US Treasury is the World Bank’s largest shareholder, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said steps have been taken to improve the organisation’s operational model.

This includes a $50 billion lending boost over the next 10 years, she said at the World Bank's spring meetings in Washington.

Ms Yellen has previously said Mr Banga’s three decades of experience in banking will help the World Bank take on issues such as extreme poverty.

“I believe Ajay has the right leadership and management skills, along with the requisite experience building public private partnerships to leave the World Bank at a critical moment in its history,” she told reporters.

“It’s more important than ever, bank to deliver on its core development plans and its evolution agenda.”

Mr Banga, in an interview with Bloomberg, said the private sector must do more to alleviate extreme poverty.

The business executive submitted his resignation to Exor on Tuesday before the World Bank’s board vote.

A US citizen has held the position of World Bank president since it was founded in 1944.