Oil prices steady as weaker dollar offsets interest rate concerns

Oil prices were steady in morning trading on Monday after last week’s losses as a weaker dollar helped offset concerns of further interest rate increases.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.41 per cent higher at $83.12 at 10.03am UAE time.

West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.46 per cent at $77.03 a barrel.

Brent settled at $82.78 on Friday, 3.6 per cent lower than the previous week.

US non-farm payrolls rose by 311,000 jobs last month, data released by the Labour Department showed.

The previously reported number of jobs added in January, which was 517,000, was revised downwards to 504,000.

Meanwhile, unemployment rose slightly to 3.6 per cent, up from the 53-year-low of 3.4 per cent.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 per cent after January's gains of 0.3 per cent. Over the past 12 months, wages have increased by 4.6 per cent, below estimates of 4.8 per cent.

The latest jobs report has sent the dollar lower amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve “won’t have to be as aggressive, with the end of its rate-hiking campaign”, said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

The US Dollar Index — a measure of its value against a weighted basket of major currencies — was down 0.70 per cent at 103.85 on Monday.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The labour report has led to a “dialling back” of market bets of a 50-basis-point rate increase at the Fed meeting next week, said Daniel Richards, Mena economist at Emirates NBD.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that interest rates may need to increase further and at a faster pace than previously anticipated following stronger-than-expected US economic data for January.

After its February meeting, the Fed raised interest rates by 25 bps — the eighth increase since March 2022.

Meanwhile, oil traders are also watching the impact that Silicon Valley Bank's closure will have on other lenders in the country.

On Friday, US regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th largest bank in the country, after depositors hurried to withdraw money amid concerns about the bank’s health.

It was the second biggest retail bank failure in US history, after the 2008 collapse of Washington Mutual due to the global financial crisis.

“Oil is quietly rallying as parts of Wall Street enter panic mode following small banking contagion risks,” said Mr Moya.

“It appears that parts of the economy are breaking and that is good news for bets that the Fed won’t have to accelerate their tightening pace.”