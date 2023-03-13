US Fed says Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to all funds

The US government stepped in on Sunday with a slew of emergency measures to stem a fall out across its banks following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, assuring depositors of the lender that they will be able to recover all of their money.

The announcement by the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC came ahead of the start of trading on Monday amid fears of a contagion effect from the Santa Clara, California-based bank as another lender, Signature Bank, was closed.

More to follow