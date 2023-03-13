US Fed says Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to all funds

The US government stepped in on Sunday with a series of emergency measures to stem a fall out across its banks following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, assuring depositors that they would be able to recover all of their money.

The announcement by the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) came before the start of trading on Monday, amid fears of a contagion effect from the Santa Clara, California-based bank as another lender, Signature Bank, was closed.

“Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the US economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system,” the three entities said.

“This step will ensure that the US banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth.”

SVB was the 16th largest US bank and had approximately $209 billion in total assets with about $175.4 billion in total deposits.

The bank, a lender of start-ups and venture capital firms, collapsed after it sold about $22 billion in long term bonds, whose prices had dropped amid monetary tightening by the Fed.

Instead of being able to raise funds it needed from the bond sale to cover withdrawals, SVB incurred a $1.8 billion loss and then tried to plug the gap by raising capital.

US regulators then rushed to seize the assets of SVB on Friday after a run on the bank.

SVB's collapse is the second largest in US history after the closure of Washington Mutual in 2008, which was triggered by the global financial crisis.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen approved Sunday's actions that enable the FDIC to complete its resolution of SVB “in a manner that fully protects all depositors” upon the recommendation from the boards of the FDIC and the Fed, and consulting with the President Jos Biden, the entities said.

Depositors will have access to all of their money from Monday, and no losses associated with the winding down of SVB will be borne by the taxpayer.

The three entities also said similar measures were being followed pertaining to New York's Signature Bank, which was shut down on Sunday by its state chartering authority. As is the case with SVB, all depositors will be made whole and no losses will be borne by the taxpayer.

Shareholders and certain unsecured debt holders will not be protected and senior management at the lenders have been removed, the entities said.

A Brinks worker walks toward a vehicle after exiting Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California on Friday. The US rushed to seize the assets of SVB on Friday after a run on the bank. AP

“Any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law,” the organisations said.

As part of the emergency measures, the Fed will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to give an assurance that banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors.

The US banking system “remains resilient and on a solid foundation”, owing to reforms that were made after the 2008 financial crisis that ensured better protections for the banking industry, the entities said.

“Those reforms, combined with today's actions, demonstrate our commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors' savings remain safe.”