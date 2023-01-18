Netflix offers salary of up to $385,000 for flight attendant job

Netflix has posted a job advert to recruit a flight attendant within its aviation team, working on a “super mid-size jet”, and with a salary ranging from $60,000 to $385,000.

It said in the listing that the market pay range is based on total compensation (vs only base salary), which is in line with its compensation philosophy.

The candidate needs to be professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation.

“As you travel, you embrace the Netflix culture of freedom and responsibility, allowing you to operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation,” Netflix said.

“You also demonstrate the independent judgment, discretion and outstanding customer service skills necessary to provide a seamless experience for our passengers.”

Responsibilities include preflight inspection of all cabin, galley and cockpit emergency equipment and a safety briefing before take-off.

A varied work schedule for the role based in San Jose, California, will include domestic and international travel, weekend and holiday work, and the ability to assist with purchasing aircraft stock before trips.

The flight attendant will also be required to work flights on a Gulfstream G550 jet as needed. G550 is made by General Dynamics' Gulfstream Aerospace. Elon Musk has one. A new jet costs $62 million and a pre-owned can be bought for $14 million.

Candidates need to be able to lift and carry up to 30lbs when loading and stocking the aircraft.

“At Netflix, we carefully consider a wide range of compensation factors to determine your personal top of market,” it said.

“We rely on market indicators to determine compensation and consider your specific job family, background, skills, and experience to get it right. These considerations can cause your compensation to vary and will also be dependent on your location.”

The average salary for a flight attendant in the US is $62,280, according to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics.

The top paying US states for flight attendants in 2021 — the last available data — were Connecticut ($111,500) and Hawaii ($104,110).

Netflix cut hundreds of jobs last year as it sought to bring costs under control in response to uneven subscriber growth.

It is scheduled to announce its earnings for the last quarter of 2022 on Thursday.

The world’s most popular streaming network was back on a positive trajectory in terms of customer numbers in the third quarter after recording customer losses in the first half of the year.

It attempted to increase sales by introducing an advertising-supported version of the streaming service in November.

Customers willing to watch Netflix with five minutes of advertising per hour can pay $7 a month, less than half of the cost of the most popular plan.