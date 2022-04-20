US salary guide 2022: how much should you be earning?

RELATED: UAE salary guide 2022: how much should you be earning?

The US jobs sector has undergone rapid change since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with businesses struggling to retain employees amid a “war for talent” that is offering higher salaries and flexible benefits, according to recruitment experts.

The “Great Resignation” trend in the world’s largest economy has also given employees more bargaining power during one of the “hottest employment markets” not seen since the dot-com boom of the 1990s, says David Brown, chief executive of recruitment company Hays US.

“There is a war for talent like I’ve never seen before,” Mr Brown tells The National.

“Employees are calling the shots right now — they want salary increases, sign-on bonuses, flexible working.

“They want increased benefits, learning opportunities; they want to be developed. They want either education stipends or technical training and companies that have an emphasis on well-being.”

In February, 4.4 million employees in the US quit their jobs, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics’ monthly job openings and labour turnover summary.

Meanwhile, the nation’s quit rate reached a 20-year high of 4.5 million people in November, a survey by the Pew Research Centre between February 7 and 13 found.

“Low pay, a lack of opportunities for advancement and feeling disrespected at work are the top reasons why Americans quit their jobs last year,” the Washington-based think tank said.

“For the most part, workers who quit a job last year and are now employed somewhere else see their current work situation as an improvement over their most recent job,” it said.

“At least half of these workers say that compared with their last job, they are now earning more money, have more opportunities for advancement, have an easier time balancing work and family responsibilities and have more flexibility to choose when they put in their work hours.”

Trends like the Great Resignation signal that, for many people, the pandemic not only changed how they work, but also how they think about work, says Toni Frana, career services manager and coach at FlexJobs, a US-based subscription service for employees seeking flexible and remote jobs.

“After experiencing this over the past couple of years, many workers are not willing to give it up,” Ms Frana says.

“Some have tried returning to the office but decided they want to work remotely. Others have quit rather than return to the office at all. Working parents, especially, either don't want to or can't return to the office because they're juggling caregiving responsibilities with their children, and challenges like commuting makes it all the more difficult.”

The average salary increase for US workers in 2022 is projected to be about 3.4 per cent, global adviser Willis Towers Watson said in a report in January.

Employees in specialist fields are being offered pay hikes of between 10 per cent and 20 per cent, according to Mr Brown of Hays US.

However, record-high inflation in the US, which hit a 40-year high of 7.9 per cent in March, is having a negative effect on salary growth.

“I would say that the real wage growth across the general economy is actually negative,” Mr Brown says.

“It's not keeping pace with inflation in the areas that we're in. Overall, there's this feeling that, ‘I'm making more money, but it's not actually meaning anything because the cost of everything is going so high’.”

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve’s decision last month to begin reining in inflation by raising key interest rates by 25 basis points for the first time since 2018 has signalled the end of the “cheap money” era for consumers.

Higher rates mean a range of personal finance products — from loans to credit cards, mortgages and savings — will become more costly and affect consumers' monthly debt repayments.

Central banks are no longer seeking to ensure money is available for households, companies and governments to borrow at “exceptionally favourable rates” as they did during the Covid-19 pandemic, Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, told The National in March.

The Fed's rate increase also comes amid an uncertain global economic outlook and tumultuous energy and commodities markets that have been affected by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“Is there is such a thing as too hot of a market?” Mr Brown says.

“It’s actually overcooked right now, so it does need to be cooled down a little bit,” he adds.

“I do think that you'll see salaries moderate during the summer and … increasingly now, you're starting to see companies wanting to turn the knob a little bit and say, ‘We want to get to a hybrid environment’.”

With demand for talent at an all-time high, what is the salary and employment outlook for job-seekers in the US this year? Read on to find out and check out our detailed salary guides from Hays US and The Adecco Group North America above.

Are salaries expected to increase in the US?

Job-seekers in the US can expect to be offered higher remuneration this year, with 37 per cent of decision makers anticipating salaries will be higher post-pandemic for the same position and with the same qualifications, according to recruitment company Adecco's 2022 Salary Guide, which polled 1,400 managers about their hiring processes.

About 46 per cent of respondents to the Adecco survey also said they increased their initial salary offer for open positions during the hiring process.

“Maintaining a competitive edge in the current hiring landscape has essentially come down to two factors: offering remote work options and higher salaries,” Adecco says.

Salaries are continuing to rise this year because of the tight labour market, particularly in a number of specialist fields including technology and life sciences, says Mr Brown of Hays US.

“We're seeing that their salary increases are in the neighbourhood of a minimum 10 per cent and, in many cases, up to 15 per cent to 20 per cent,” he says.

“Across the whole US employment landscape, there is an incredible supply-demand crunch right now. There's this insatiable demand for people … that's particularly acute in the more technical fields.”

Will bonuses return in 2022?

Yearly performance bonuses are back on the table, but many employers are also offering sign-on bonuses to potential employees because of the supply-demand labour crunch, Mr Brown says.

“Bonuses are very common these days, both for performance … and now, increasingly, sign-on bonuses,” he says.

“A 5 per cent salary sign-on bonus is not uncommon. In some cases, it is even more.”

Meanwhile, 40 per cent of respondents to the Adecco survey said their organisation had increased the use of sign-on bonuses as part of their total compensation package.

“In this competitive market, finding the right professionals is essential to reduce turnover, avoid the high costs of bad hires and outperform your competition,” Adecco says in its salary report.

“While many factors go into attracting and hiring the best people, it all starts with compensation.”

People walk along sand bars at Cape Cod's Skaket Beach in Massachusetts. US companies are now offering employees more paid time off for a better work-life balance. EPA

What benefits will US job-seekers be offered in 2022?

Employees have more bargaining power and are demanding a range of benefits that include paid time off, paid sick leave, mental health days, hybrid or remote working, education allowances and flexible working hours for a better work-life balance, Mr Brown says.

“No longer is work-life balance or remote work nice to haves or differentiators,” Mr Brown says in the Hays salary report.

“They have become expectations and the 'new norm' for the world of work. Employees want the total package — this means competitive salaries, flexible working and opportunities to learn new skills.

“Companies mandating five days a week in the office will have a significantly smaller pool of candidates to choose from.”

Meanwhile, a FlexJobs survey found work-life balance to be the top reason why 56 per cent of people consider changing careers, Ms Frana says.

“The pandemic has given people the space and incentive to reconsider their job choices and career options, and many would like to keep working remotely because it provides better work-life balance, more flexibility and higher productivity,” she adds.

“They're motivated by the combination of reconsidering their career choices and seeing the strong job market that gives them the confidence to make big changes.”

While not all employees are offered paid time off in the US, it is typically about two weeks' annual leave a year. However, companies are now increasingly offering three weeks or more and even unlimited paid time off, Mr Brown says.

“You're also hearing a lot of talk about work from where you like, when you like as long as you get the work done, so companies are trying to appeal to that as a way to try to retain their employees and reach new employees.”

What will be the most resilient sectors in 2022?

Demand for digital talent has increased on a global scale as businesses were forced to accelerate their technology plans thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced millions of employees to work from home.

This is no different in the US, with technology expected to be one of the most resilient sectors this year, along with health care and life sciences.

“Technology is an enormous growth industry and I would challenge anybody to say that [it] is going to be a shrinking market over time,” Mr Brown says.

“It used to be that only tech companies were really into it [but] everybody's a tech company … and it will only grow as companies look to automate more and more of their work processes.”

What are the highest-paid jobs in the US?

Accounting and finance: chief financial officer (California) — $200,000-$300,000 (gross per year)

chief financial officer (California) — $200,000-$300,000 (gross per year) Accounting and finance: chief financial officer (New York) — $225,000-$350,000+

chief financial officer (New York) — $225,000-$350,000+ Life sciences: chief medical officer (medical affairs/national) — $400,000-$600,000

chief medical officer (medical affairs/national) — $400,000-$600,000 Life sciences: chief scientific officer (R&D/national) — $320,000-$390,000

chief scientific officer (R&D/national) — $320,000-$390,000 Life sciences: medical director (clinical development/national) — $290,000-$350,000

medical director (clinical development/national) — $290,000-$350,000 Property management: vice president (national) — $250,000+

vice president (national) — $250,000+ Property management: real estate manager (national) — $90,000-$150,000

real estate manager (national) — $90,000-$150,000 Facilities management: executive/account director (national) — $175,000-$350,000

executive/account director (national) — $175,000-$350,000 Facilities management: vice-president (national) $150,000-$225,000

vice-president (national) $150,000-$225,000 Technology: chief technology officer (New York) — $250,000-$400,000

chief technology officer (New York) — $250,000-$400,000 Technology: chief technology officer (Dallas) — $180,000-$250,000

chief technology officer (Dallas) — $180,000-$250,000 Human resources: chief human resources officer (national) — $163,931-$426,019

chief human resources officer (national) — $163,931-$426,019 Human resources: vice president (national) — $126,939-$303,591

vice president (national) — $126,939-$303,591 Human resources: director of talent acquisition (national) — $93,302-$173,316

director of talent acquisition (national) — $93,302-$173,316 Marketing: director of digital marketing (national) — $98,850-$182,347

director of digital marketing (national) — $98,850-$182,347 Marketing: art director (national) — $63,594-$117,904

