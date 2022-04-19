Will Netflix be able to revive its slowing subscriber base?

Netflix, the world's largest streaming platform, was one of the companies that bucked the trend in terms of performance amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Millions of home-bound users turned to the streaming titan, leading to a boom in subscriber numbers. But as the pandemic-related travel curbs ease, Netflix's outlook for subscriber base is gloomy.

The California-based company, which reports its earnings after the close of trading on Tuesday, added 8.28 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2021, beating the estimates of 8.13 million. However, that was weighed down by the gloomy guidance it provided in its January report.

Wall Street estimates the service to have added around 2.51 million subscribers in the first quarter, but that would be the worst since the second quarter of 2021, and would bring its total to just under 225 million. Netflix said it expects to add only 2.5 million subscribers this quarter, compared to almost 4 million a year ago.

The streaming company's decision to suspend operations in Russia — where it has around 1 million subscribers — on March 6 amid the country's offensive in Ukraine, is expected to affect its subscriber numbers.

"We now expect paid net adds of 1.45 million, below guide of 2.5 million given Russia suspension [of around 1 million subcriptions]," John Blackledge, managing director of research firm Cowen, said in a note last week.

Netflix remains the biggest player in a sector that it brought into the mainstream. In 2021, it had a market share of more than 47 per cent, well ahead of second-placed Amazon Prime Video, according to Parrot Analytics.

However, that's down from the 53.5 per cent market share it enjoyed for the entirety of 2020, it added.

In terms of paid subscribers — a key metric for platforms — Netflix is also first with almost 222 million as of this month, a number that has continued to decline, yet is still ahead of Amazon's 200 million, according to Parrot estimates.

While Netflix's subscriber numbers are impressive, that's only about one third of the total addressable market of about 700 million, according to financial data provider Seeking Alpha. This means it still has lots of room to grow, particularly when it comes to pricing and focusing on the right regions.

"Netflix appears to be nearing a ceiling on US and Canada subscribers, and is pulling new levers to lower churn," Michael Pachter, an analyst at Los Angeles-based Wedbush Securities, wrote in a note.

"Subscription price increases in the West should fuel additional content production and growth in other regions ... however, subscriber growth will likely occur primarily in less developed regions at lower subscription prices, with Western subscribers paying higher rates to fund new content."

The global video streaming market was valued at around $419 billion in 2021, up more than 11 per cent from 2020's $376bn, and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.1 per cent to $933bn by 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights.

In-demand content includes movies, new shows, on-demand video games, live news and other forms of entertainment. The post-pandemic expansion of the streaming market is expected to be driven by advancements in and acceptance of 5G technologies, as well as companies' push to offer higher-quality content, it added.

Wall Street projects Netflix to earn $2.90 per share on a revenue of $7.93bn for the first quarter, against $3.75 per share on a $7.16bn revenue during the same period last year. Zacks Investment Research says consensus earnings per share forecast for the first quarter is $2.92, based on 18 analysts' forecasts.

2021 was a strong year for Netflix, with EPS at the $3 range and peaking in the first quarter, save for the fourth when it plunged to $1.33.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth said Netflix is a "frequent topic" in discussions with their investors, with its shares remaining "controversial and sentiment skews negative".

Shares of Netflix closed down around 1 per cent on Monday.