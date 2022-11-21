Sheikh Khaled meets president of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

The meeting discussed AIIB’s plans to open its first operational office outside of China at Abu Dhabi Global Market

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed and Jin Liqun. Photo: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office
The National
Nov 21, 2022
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has received Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, state news agency Wam said.

Sheikh Khaled re-affirmed the UAE’s support for AIIB and its efforts to enable sustainable economic and social growth.

He also discussed AIIB’s plans to open its first operational office outside of China at Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Mr Jin praised the UAE for its contributions to enabling sustainable social and economic development in developing countries.

He also shared updates on AIIB’s expansion plans and progress towards investments in infrastructure projects in key developing economies.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Governor on AIIB’s board, and Jassem Al Zaabi, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Department of Finance.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed with Jin Liqun, in a meeting also attended by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Jassem Al Zaabi and Mohammed Al Suwaidi. Photo: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office

Updated: November 21, 2022, 5:11 PM
