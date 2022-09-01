IMF and Sri Lanka reach preliminary $2.9bn agreement

The International Monetary Fund and Sri Lanka reached a preliminary $2.9 billion agreement to help restore the stability of the country's economy, help it manage its debt press forward with structural reforms.

Debt relief from Sri Lanka’s creditors and additional financing from multilateral partners will be required to help ensure debt sustainability and close financing gaps, the Washington-based lender said.

"Financing assurances to restore debt sustainability from Sri Lanka’s official creditors and making a good faith effort to reach a collaborative agreement with private creditors are crucial before the IMF can provide financial support to Sri Lanka," the fund said.

The new arrangement is subject to the approval by IMF management and the Executive Board.

"“Sri Lanka has been facing an acute crisis. Vulnerabilities have grown owing to inadequate external buffers and an unsustainable public debt dynamic," the IMF's Peter Breuer and Masahiro Nozaki, who held talks with authorities in Colombo said in a statement.

"The April debt moratorium led to Sri Lanka defaulting on its external obligations, and a critically low level of foreign reserves has hampered the import of essential goods, including fuel, further impeding economic activity."

Sri Lanka's economy is expected to contract by 8.7 per cent in 2022 and inflation recently exceeded 60 per cent, affecting mostly the poor and vulnerable.

"The authorities’ program, supported by the fund, would aim to stabilise the economy, protect the livelihoods of the Sri Lankan people, and prepare the ground for economic recovery and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth," IMF officials said.