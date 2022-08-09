Yahsat's second-quarter net profit surges 78% on strong business performance

Al Yah Satellite Communications, better known as Yahsat, said second-quarter net income surged 78 per cent as revenue received a boost from the strong performance of all its business segments.

Net profit attributable to shareholders in the three-month period to the end of June was Dh93 million ($25.32m), the company said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed by 4 per cent a year to Dh235m, generating a 59.8 per cent Ebitda margin.

Revenue for the reporting period rose by 7 per cent to Dh392m, driven primarily by the company’s managed solutions and mobility solutions businesses.

Yahsat’s first-half revenue, meanwhile, reached Dh755m, increasing more than 8 per cent from the year ago period.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders in the six-month period stood at Dh167m, up more than 50 per cent from the same period in 2021.

“Yahsat has delivered exceptional results, recording its highest-ever first half revenue and demonstrating our performance-driven culture to deploy innovative capabilities and grow the business,” said Ali Al Hashemi, group chief executive of Yahsat.

