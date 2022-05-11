Yahsat's first-quarter net profit climbs 26% on strong business performance

Revenue rises more than 9% to $98.7m, driven primarily by the company's managed and mobility solutions businesses

Yahsat’s third satellite, Al Yah 3, prepared to start delivering commercial services. The new satellite, launched in January, will expand Yahsat’s Ka-band coverage to 19 additional markets across Africa covering 60% of the population and marks Yahsat’s first entry into Brazil where 95% of the population will have access to its satellite broadband services. Courtesy Mubadala Investment Company
Sarmad Khan
May 11, 2022

Al Yah Satellite Communications, or Yahsat, said its first quarter net income jumped more than 26 per cent, as revenue climbed amid strong performance from all business segments.

Net profit attributable to the shareholders in the three-month period to the end of March rose to about Dh74m ($20m) from the same period a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Wednesday.

Revenue for the reporting period climbed more than 9 per cent to Dh362.5m, driven primarily by the company's managed solutions and mobility solutions businesses.

“Yahsat has had an excellent start to 2022,” Ali Al Hashemi, group chief executive at Yahsat, said.

“With almost 90 per cent of remaining projected revenue for the current year already secured, we remain very confident in our outlook for Yahsat and reiterate our guidance for financial year 2022.”

More to follow

Updated: May 11, 2022, 6:08 AM
