Yahsat's first-quarter net profit climbs 26% on strong business performance

Al Yah Satellite Communications, or Yahsat, said its first quarter net income jumped more than 26 per cent, as revenue climbed amid strong performance from all business segments.

Net profit attributable to the shareholders in the three-month period to the end of March rose to about Dh74m ($20m) from the same period a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Wednesday.

Revenue for the reporting period climbed more than 9 per cent to Dh362.5m, driven primarily by the company's managed solutions and mobility solutions businesses.

“Yahsat has had an excellent start to 2022,” Ali Al Hashemi, group chief executive at Yahsat, said.

“With almost 90 per cent of remaining projected revenue for the current year already secured, we remain very confident in our outlook for Yahsat and reiterate our guidance for financial year 2022.”

