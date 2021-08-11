Yahsat business improves in first half as it remains bullish on growth prospects

Al Yah Satellite Communications, or Yahsat, recorded improvements across its business lines in 2021 that boosted its first-half profit in line with the previous year.
Net profit attributable to the shareholders for the six months to the end of June stood at $30.1 million, the company said in a regulatory filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Wednesday.
On a normalised basis, “after adjusting for one-off non-recurring items”, the company, a unit of Mubadala Investment Company, recorded a 28 per cent annual increase in first-half net income to $37.1m.
Revenue for the first six months of 2021 reached $190.2m, a 3.9 per cent year-on-year drop due to “heightened Covid-19 challenges in global markets during the first quarter of 2021”.
However, revenue on quarterly basis rose 10.9 per cent to $100m in the second quarter of this year, reflecting Yahsat’s “growth potential” despite headwinds, the company said in a separate statement.
“The solid start we had at the beginning of 2021 has gained further momentum, as demonstrated by our second-quarter results,” said chief executive Ali Al Hashemi.
“Our strong performance is a … testament to the resilience of our businesses.”
In June, Yahsat entered into a 15-year T4-Next Generation Satellite Capacity Services Agreement with a government customer in the UAE, adding more than $700m to its committed contract backlog, which stands at Dh7.7 billion ($2.1bn).
The deal strengthens the company’s financial profile, securing future cashflows and underpinning its “stated progressive dividend policy”.
Yahsat also maintained a high cash conversion ratio of over 95 per cent in the first half of 2021, driven by capital expenditure efficiency and a well-capitalised balance sheet, it said.
The company continues to leverage its connectivity solutions to hasten its global growth plans, as it looks to expand its national and international operations.
“We are reinforcing these plans by pursuing [numerous] significant opportunities to create further value for our shareholders,” Mr Al Hashemi said.
Yahsat shares started trading on the ADX in July after it raised Dh2.68bn through its initial public offering.
The company has sold 975.9 million shares, or 40 per cent of equity, through the IPO, which was several times oversubscribed, with significant demand from both qualified institutional and retail investors in the UAE, Yahsat said in July.
Yahsat listing is the first major IPO on the Abu Dhabi bourse since Adnoc Distribution listed its shares in 2017.
Founded in 2007, Yahsat operates in more than 150 countries across five continents. Its five satellites reach more than two thirds of the world’s population.
A sixth satellite is expected to launch in the second half of 2023 and begin commercial operations 12 months later.
Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand
Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat
Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar
Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices
Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants
Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique
Started: 2018
Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo
Based: Dubai
Sector: Transport
Size: 9 employees
Investment: $1,275,000
Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri
Total fights: 32
Wins: 28
Wins by KO: 26
Losses: 4
Team X 1 Team Y 0
Scorers
Red card
Man of the Match
Article 15
Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios
Directed by: Anubhav Sinha
Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub
Our rating: 4/5
2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m
2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m
3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m
3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m
4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m
4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m
Company profile
Name: Oulo.com
Founder: Kamal Nazha
Based: Dubai
Founded: 2020
Number of employees: 5
Sector: Technology
Funding: $450,000
Jean-Loup Samaan: Nato's new strategy seems to be all about China
Sholto Byrnes: Washington tells South-East Asians to pick a side
C Uday Bhaskar: It's worth asking if the 'Quad' Asia's new Nato?
C Uday Bhaskar: What is India's Indo-Pacific strategy?
Engine: 3.5-litre V6
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 290hp
Torque: 340Nm
Price: Dh155,800
On sale: now
Michael Young: Where is Lebanon headed?
Kareem Shaheen: I owe everything to Beirut
Raghida Dergham: We have to bounce back
Meatless Days
Sara Suleri, with an introduction by Kamila Shamsie
Penguin
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
The National Editorial: Annexation would solve absolutely nothing
Ex-Israeli diplomats: Israelis hear the UAE's message on annexation
Shaddad Attili: Palestine is not short on water - just the right to use it
IF YOU GO
The flights: FlyDubai offers direct flights to Catania Airport from Dubai International Terminal 2 daily with return fares starting from Dh1,895.
The details: Access to the 2,900-metre elevation point at Mount Etna by cable car and 4x4 transport vehicle cost around €57.50 (Dh248) per adult. Entry into Teatro Greco costs €10 (Dh43). For more go to www.visitsicily.info
Where to stay: Hilton Giardini Naxos offers beachfront access and accessible to Taormina and Mount Etna. Rooms start from around €130 (Dh561) per night, including taxes.
Richard Heydarian: Across Asia there are crowds who can't get enough of Donald Trump
C Uday Bhaskar: The 'Asian Century' depends on China and India working together
Sholto Byrnes: Asia's bumpy trade routes are by no means dead-end streets
United States beat UAE by three wickets
United States beat Scotland by 35 runs
UAE v Scotland – no result
United States beat UAE by 98 runs
Scotland beat United States by four wickets
Fixtures
Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland
Admission is free
Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575.
It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late.
The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF.
Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month.
Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin.
He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage.
AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.”
A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price.
Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear.
Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week.
Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector.
By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing.
Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”.
In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.”
Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years.
She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK.
Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.
Crown Prince reveals Tomorrow 2021 plan for Abu Dhabi's economy
Tomorrow 2021: Abu Dhabi business leaders predict stronger 2019
The UAE explained: What are the new plans for the economy and why do we need them?
Abu Dhabi's plans to liberalise the economy are progressing fast - but how are other countries planning for post-oil?
UAE-wide visa changes: Expats imagine life after work in the UAE
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
