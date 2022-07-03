Global financial centres 'to be more green, digital and inclusive by 2030'

Successful financial centres around the world will become more green, digital, inclusive and collaborative by 2030 in response to global macroeconomic challenges that require sustainable funding, according to new research by the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Global financial centres will also play a critical role in attracting and retaining the best talent by offering attractive working environments, the emirate's financial free zone said on Sunday.

This will come in response to pressing challenges such as changing demographics, the need for sustainable financial growth and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the research — produced by the DIFC in collaboration with the World Alliance of International Financial Centres (WAIFC) and the Z/Yen Group — found.

The paper “contains important recommendations that need to be converted into objectives that are best delivered through collaboration between financial centres”, said Arif Amiri, chief executive of the DIFC Authority.

“Embedding the deliverables will allow financial centres to increase their contribution to the global economy, while providing opportunities for clients to innovate, be more inclusive and sustainable.”

“The global financial industry is currently undergoing a dramatic wave of change that started during the financial crisis in 2008,” Jennifer Reynolds, chairwoman of WAIFC, said.

“Since then, rapid changes in technology, demand for sustainable finance, and the pandemic continued to drive change. The pace of change will increase and financial centres must focus their priorities on becoming green, smart, innovative, customer-focused, digital and inclusive.”

