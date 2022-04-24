Dubai approves DIFC Courts strategy to strengthen position as global business centre

Dubai has approved a plan for the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts aimed at bolstering the emirate's position as a global business and finance centre.

This includes setting up a digital economy court, dedicated departments for intellectual property rights, online courts with electronic capabilities and courts for blockchain technology

"We continuously update our plans to deliver justice quickly, fully and for everyone," Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said in a tweet on Sunday.

اعتمدنا بحمدالله الخطة الجديدة لمحاكم مركز دبي المالي والتي تتضمن إنشاء محكمة للاقتصاد الرقمي، ودوائر متخصصة للملكية الفكرية، ومنظومة جديدة لتسجيل الوصايا عن بعد ومركزاً جديداً لايداع الوصايا في الدولة، وإطلاق محاكم افتراضية شاملة وأنظمة جديدة للاستشارات والتصديق والتوثيق .. pic.twitter.com/qvVUBPOD26 — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) April 24, 2022

