Dubai approves DIFC Courts strategy to strengthen position as global business centre

Plan includes a digital economy court, departments for intellectual property rights, online courts and courts for blockchain technology

Apr 24, 2022

Dubai has approved a plan for the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts aimed at bolstering the emirate's position as a global business and finance centre.

This includes setting up a digital economy court, dedicated departments for intellectual property rights, online courts with electronic capabilities and courts for blockchain technology

"We continuously update our plans to deliver justice quickly, fully and for everyone," Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said in a tweet on Sunday.

