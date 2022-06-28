Noon.com to sponsor Newcastle United shirts in new Premier League season

Noon.com, the e-commerce platform co-founded by Emaar Properties' chairman Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), will sponsor the shirts of English Premier League club Newcastle United for the 2022-2023 season.

The noon.com brand will be displayed on the sleeve of all team kits in the coming season. The brand will also have a presence on match days at the club's St James' Park stadium and across the club's digital assets.

“We are extremely proud to become a key strategic partner of Newcastle United, one of the most famous clubs in world football,” said Ali Kafil-Hussain, chief of staff at the e-commerce platform.

“Noon.com prioritises creating a sense of belonging among our communities: customers, sellers, business partners and employees. We are excited to work with the club to promote [the] community spirit in the Middle East and beyond and we look forward to future successes both on and off the field.”

Noon started operations in the UAE in October 2017 and went live shortly afterwards in Saudi Arabia. It also delivers to customers in Egypt and now comprises eight products and services including Noon Pay and Noon Grocery.

Newcastle United's connections with the Middle East run deep after the club was last year acquired by a consortium that includes the PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

The PIF is the majority partner in the club. The deal was said to be worth £300 million ($408m).

The club recently unveiled a new away kit in the green and white colours of Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle United train in Saudi Arabia in January