Malaysia's Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to become a tech and innovation hub

The Malaysia Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site is being transformed into an innovation hub as the legacy site gets ready to reopen soon as Expo City.

The pavilion, renamed Malaysia's Technology and Innovation Hub, is participating in expo’s five-year legacy programme.

It will be used by Aerodyne Group, a Malaysian company that specialises in drone and data technology and digital transformation, as its second international headquarters, a statement on Monday said.

The facility will “become a hub for all things drones, a conduit for innovation and a space for all drone enthusiasts”, Aerodyne's founder and group chief executive, Rabih Bou Rached, said.

Malaysia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai was led by its Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), which created a 1,234 square metre, two-and-a-half storey structure featuring a rainforest canopy. About 40 solar panels on the roof of the pavilion provided 10 per cent of its energy requirements.

It received more than a million visitors during the six-month long Expo period.

“The UAE is a major hub in the West Asian region, which serves as a gateway for Malaysian companies to explore new markets,” said Datuk Abu Hassan, secretary general of Mosti.

“Therefore, our participation in the five-year-legacy programme can also help facilitate Malaysian companies' access to the global market and highlight Malaysia's comprehensive ecosystem, support and infrastructure to investors.

“Through the concept of public-private partnership, Mosti, together with the ministries, government agencies and state governments that focus on technology development, will continue to promote activities and market products and services to the UAE market,” he said.

Expo City will retain many of the fair's popular attractions, such as Al Wasl Dome.

The 4.38 square kilometre site will be car free, and will open in phases from October.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, India, Morocco, Luxembourg and Australia pavilions are among those that will stay open and provide new experiences to visitors.