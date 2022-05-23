Abu Dhabi International Airport reopens Terminal 2 as passenger numbers surge

Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) has recently reopened its Terminal 2 amid a surge in passenger demand, routes and airline customers, operator Abu Dhabi Airports said.

Some five airlines are now operating more than 50 weekly flights at Terminal 2, bringing the number of carriers operating from all the terminals at AUH to 26 in total, Abu Dhabi Airports said in a statement on Monday.

A further ramp up of capacity at Terminal 2 is scheduled during May with the addition of 21 weekly flights, it said.

"Retail and Duty-Free services are also being reintroduced offering passengers a full range of choice before their flight," the airport operator said.

The surge in passenger numbers comes as Covid-related travel restrictions across the globe eased and markets reopened, unleashing pent-up demand for air travel.

Abu Dhabi International Airport handled 2.56 million passengers in the first quarter of 2022, a more than four-fold increase from the same period last year due to rebound in demand. The number of flights rose 39 per cent annually to 22,689 in the three-month period.

Relaxation of travel restrictions to and from India, reopening of Australia and Singapore and the removal of mandatory PCR testing for passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi contributed to the surge in passenger numbers, Abu Dhabi Airports said.

The airport operator expects 10.7 million passengers to pass through the UAE capital’s main airport in 2022, more than double last year’s number.

With multibillion-dollar investment in attractions such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Guggenheim, which is set to be completed by 2025, Abu Dhabi is strengthening its position as a leading tourist destination.

Etihad Airways, a major contributor to Abu Dhabi airport’s growth, “cautiously optimistic” about the travel outlook for 2022 amid strong passenger demand and steady cargo rates as the aviation industry recovers from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, Tony Douglas, chief executive of Etihad Aviation Group, said at the Arabian Travel Market fair in Dubai earlier this month.