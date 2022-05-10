Wizz Air to explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia

The kingdom is seeking to increase its connectivity as part of its Vision 2030 economic transformation plan

A Wizz Air A320. Wizz is looking at expanding into Saudi Arabia. Reuters
Ian Oxborrow
May 10, 2022

Wizz Air, the eastern European discount carrier, signed a preliminary agreement with the kingdom's Ministry of Investment to explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The deal is said to allow the low-cost airline and Saudi to work together on potential investment and operating models to boost the country's tourism industry and increase its connectivity.

"The [memorandum of understanding] reflects a shared vision between the parties on the potential Wizz Air could bring to the kingdom to stimulate new demand, thereby making a significant contribution to Saudi Arabia's planned growth," Wizz said in a statement on the London Stock Exchange.

Read more
Flydubai doubles first-quarter passengers to 2.35 million as travel industry recovers
How ex-cabin crew are flying high in the world of start-ups

"The parties will work together to enable potential investment and operating models to benefit and add to the Saudi Arabian aviation ecosystem, boosting its tourism industry and significantly increasing its connectivity."

Saudi Arabia aims to generate 356 billion riyals – or just under $100bn – in investment into its aviation sector by 2030 as part of its Vision 2030 economic transformation plan.

The kingdom also plans to launch a new national airline to complement its existing national carriers, and to build a major new international airport in Riyadh, in addition to eight new regional airports.

Wizz already has a presence in the region in the form of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi — a joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, which started operations in January 2021.

It doubled its capacity to four aircraft earlier this year as the UAE capital eased travel restrictions and said it was recruiting 100 workers in anticipation of an expected rebound in passenger traffic.

Last month, Saudi Arabia's flynas approved plans to increase its aircraft order to 250, as it seeks to become the biggest low-cost airline in the Middle East.

__________________________

Air Arabia, flydubai and Wizz Air named in world's top 20 safest low-cost airlines

AirlineRatings.com has released its 2022 top 10 of the world's safest low-cost airlines. First on the alphabetical list is Air Arabia, the first budget carrier in the UAE.

AirlineRatings.com has released its 2022 top 10 of the world's safest low-cost airlines. First on the alphabetical list is Air Arabia, the first budget carrier in the UAE.

Updated: May 10, 2022, 10:40 AM
Business
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article VW boss says revived global trade needs war to end in Ukraine
An image that illustrates this article Mubadala and Engie to develop EV charging platform in UAE
An image that illustrates this article UAE's first Spac to launch $100m Abu Dhabi IPO this week
An image that illustrates this article Global Hotel Alliance's room revenue rises as travel sector recovers