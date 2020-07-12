Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start operations on October 1

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between the Hungarian budget airline and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, will begin operations on October 1, with six new routes connecting the UAE capital with Europe and Egypt.

The low-cost airline said on Sunday that it will initially fly to Alexandria in Egypt, Greek capital Athens, Kutaisi in Georgia, Larnaca on the southern coast of Cyprus, the Black Sea port city of Odesa in Ukraine and Armeni's capital Yerevan.

"This announcement is the first step of a long and much-awaited journey as we are dedicated to developing our presence in Abu Dhabi, contributing to [the emirate's] economic diversity strategy while offering ever more affordable travel opportunities on our low fare network," Jozsef Varadi, chairman of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and chief executive of the Wizz Air Group, said.

"I’m confident Wizz Air will make a profound impact on the UAE’s economic development and ... its tourism industry.”

The new airline is selling tickets for as low as Dh129 on its website and mobile app to generate demand for air travel, it said.

The airline will begin operations with two Airbus A321 Neo aircraft, before gradually growing its fleet in UAE capital to six planes in the first six months of operations.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi's six new routes will add an annual capacity of 350,000 seats, it said.

"Our ... A321neo aircraft, as well as our enhanced protective measures will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travellers," Mr Varadi said.

The airline underscored its hygiene measures to reassure travellers, highlighting protocols such as mandatory face masks for cabin crew and passengers, as well as aircraft disinfection procedures.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will become the UAE's sixth carrier after Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, another joint venture between Sharjah-based Air Arabia and Etihad Airways, which is set to begin flights on July 14.

"We view that as encouraging sign as there [are] still people ready to launch an airline as they anticipate [that] there is enough demand for air travel," Alexandre de Juniac, director general of International Air Transport Association, said during a July 7 conference call when asked about the new UAE airlines. "It is a good sign".

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi's announcement comes as countries begin to gradually ease restrictions on travel, which came to a near-standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Typically, when airlines emerge from a recession, they offer low fares to stimulate demand but in the case of this pandemic, it is a matter of restoring passenger confidence, Brian Pearce, Iata's chief economist, said during the industry body's July 7 briefing.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the United Arab Emirates announced today that it will base two state-of-the-art brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft and start 6 highly anticipated routes from #AbuDhabi on 1 October 2020. pic.twitter.com/iXYwIycpMf — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 12, 2020

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Squads India (for first three ODIs) Kohli (capt), Rohit, Rahul, Pandey, Jadhav, Rahane, Dhoni, Pandya, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Umesh, Shami. Australia Smith (capt), Warner, Agar, Cartwright, Coulter-Nile, Cummins, Faulkner, Finch, Head, Maxwell, Richardson, Stoinis, Wade, Zampa.

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

