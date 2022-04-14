Abu Dhabi Investment Council chief executive Eissa Al Suwaidi to retire

Mohamed Ali Al Dhaheri has been appointed as his successor

Eissa Al Suwaidi previously served as an executive at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for 25 years. Delores Johnson / The National
The National
Apr 14, 2022

Abu Dhabi Investment Council (Adic) chief executive Eissa Al Suwaidi is to retire in June after 15 years' service, it was announced on Thursday.

He will be succeeded by deputy chief executive Mohamed Ali Al Dhaheri, Adic's holding company Mubadala Investment Company said in a statement.

Mr Al Suwaidi joined Adic when it was created in 2007 after previously spending 25 years at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Adia). He became Adic's managing director in 2015 and chief executive in 2018, when Adic became part of Mubadala.

Read more
Mubadala has long-term view on investments and is ready to 'pivot when needed' - CEO
Mubadala and Apollo expand partnership to seek multi-billion deals across asset classes

Adic is managed on a model similar to endowment investing and is focused more on private assets, according to Mubadala.

"Its investment strategy is similar to the major endowments’ model of investing and its business performance is benchmarked to the market", the Abu Dhabi investment fund said.

Adic's global investment strategy is to pursue superior risk-adjusted returns across the entire capital structure, from global illiquid private to liquid public asset classes while preserving capital.

Locally, Adic is a major investor in Abu Dhabi's financial services sector.

Mohamed Ali Al Dhaheri will succeed Eissa Al Suwaidi as chief executive of Adic. Photo: Mubadala

Mohamed Ali Al Dhaheri will succeed Eissa Al Suwaidi as chief executive of Adic. Photo: Mubadala

Mr Al Dhaheri has "served for more than two decades as a highly regarded investment executive first at Adia and then working with the founding members of the council in 2007", Mubadala said on Thursday.

He also worked closely with Mr Al Suwaidi and led the council’s accounting and financial services group.

Mubadala, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm, has a $243 billion (Dh894bn) portfolio spanning six continents with interests in numerous sectors and asset classes.

Updated: April 14, 2022, 2:18 PM
Business
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi Investment Council chief executive Eissa Al Suwaidi to retire
An image that illustrates this article UAE to digitise procedures and reduce costs for industrial businesses
An image that illustrates this article Middle Eastern cryptocurrency exchange Rain waives trading fees
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Aramco's Wa'ed teams up with UK's Maydan to boost FinTech start-ups in kingdom