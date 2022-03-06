Saudi Arabia reveals plans for Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk” has revealed details for the masterplan of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, which it says is the first of its kind in the world.

The aerial photos show the boundaries of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City – Wadi Hanifa lies to the north of the city, while the Irqah neighbourhood of Riyadh lies to the south, along Western Ring Road, according to a statement from Misk on Saturday.

The city occupies an area of approximately 3.4 square kilometres. The area, allocated by the crown prince, has been developed financially under his patronage since the early days of its inception.

Commercial areas in the city are estimated to cover more than 306,000 square metres, with an estimated workforce to reach approximately 20,000.

About 99,000 square metres have been allocated for retail, entertainment and food and beverage outlets.

The city’s general masterplan includes residential areas with 500 villas and townhouses, as well as 6,000 apartments with several floor plans. Together, they are expected to accommodate nearly 18,000 residents.

Overall, the city embodies a "human-centred, advanced digital metropolis designed to be sustainable and pedestrian-friendly", according to the statement.

More than 44 per cent of the city’s total area will be dedicated to open green spaces in the continued advancement of its sustainable development, Misk said.

"Further details surrounding the ongoing development and progress of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City will be announced in the coming months," the foundation said.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Non Profit City aims to be a non-profit sector development on an international scale.

The city will act as an incubator for youth volunteer groups, as well as local and international non-profit institutions.

It will house venture capital companies and investors who will support and incubate talent and businesses to drive community contributions from around the world.