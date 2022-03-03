Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives calls from Putin and Zelenskyy

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received phone calls on Thursday from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prince Mohammed and Mr Putin discussed bilateral relations and the means to enhance them in various fields.

On the crisis in Ukraine, the Crown Prince explained Saudi Arabia's position and its support for efforts leading to a political solution that ends the situation, and achieves security and stability.

Prince Mohammed said that his country was ready to make efforts to mediate between all parties.

He repeated Saudi Arabia's keenness to maintain the stability of oil markets, highlighting the role of the Opec+ agreement and the importance of maintaining it.

Prince Mohammed also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They discussed the crisis in Ukraine, and the Crown Prince affirmed Saudi Arabia's support for everything that contributes to reducing the escalation.

He said Saudi Arabia was ready to mediate between all parties and support all international efforts aimed at resolving the political crisis.

Prince Mohammed indicated that Saudi Arabia, because of humanitarian considerations, would extend the visas of Ukrainian visitors, tourists and residents in the country by three months.

He also pledged that Saudi Arabia's government was keen to ensure their comfort and safety.